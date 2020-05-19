The investigation on the long-term care in Ontario did not impress the opposition
May 19, 2020 11h17
Émilie Pelletier
TORONTO — The government, Ford has announced, on Tuesday morning, an independent commission of inquiry on the long-term care in Ontario. The opposition at Queen’s Park, requesting for weeks that the inquiry was public, was not impressed by this announcement.
“Our government has clearly stated its intention to review the system of long-term care in order to better understand the impact of the epidemic COVID-19 and the measures taken to deal with it,” said the minister of long-term Care of Ontario, Merrilee Fullerton, in a statement on Tuesday.
Nowhere has it been mentioned that the independent commission on the system of long-term care will be publicly available.
“Only a public inquiry will give residents and their loved ones the votes, the responses, the respect and the change that they deserve “, has thundered the head of the new democrat Andrea Horwath, who asks for weeks that the ontario government makes public and independent commission of inquiry’s on the long-term care.
During an interview with The Law, the hon. member for Hamilton had expressed his fears in the face of a government investigation non-public. According to her, there is nothing to prevent the government from conducting an investigation biased. “An independent commission of inquiry and public would be the least partisan of doing things. It would allow you to cast the net wider and find answers. “