The investigation on the long-term care in Ontario did not impress the opposition

May 19, 2020

The head of the new democrat Andrea Horwath

May 19, 2020 11h17

The investigation on the long-term care in Ontario did not impress the opposition

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

TORONTO — The government, Ford has announced, on Tuesday morning, an independent commission of inquiry on the long-term care in Ontario. The opposition at Queen’s Park, requesting for weeks that the inquiry was public, was not impressed by this announcement.

“Our government has clearly stated its intention to review the system of long-term care in order to better understand the impact of the epidemic COVID-19 and the measures taken to deal with it,” said the minister of long-term Care of Ontario, Merrilee Fullerton, in a statement on Tuesday.

Nowhere has it been mentioned that the independent commission on the system of long-term care will be publicly available.

“Only a public inquiry will give residents and their loved ones the votes, the responses, the respect and the change that they deserve “, has thundered the head of the new democrat Andrea Horwath, who asks for weeks that the ontario government makes public and independent commission of inquiry’s on the long-term care.

During an interview with The Law, the hon. member for Hamilton had expressed his fears in the face of a government investigation non-public. According to her, there is nothing to prevent the government from conducting an investigation biased. “An independent commission of inquiry and public would be the least partisan of doing things. It would allow you to cast the net wider and find answers. “

The minister of long-term Care of Ontario, Merrilee Fullerton

Archives, The canadian Press

A little less critical of the announcement of the minister Fullerton, the new leader of the liberal Party of Ontario, Steven Del Duca, has also shared its concerns in a statement sent to the media. “It is progress, but I fear that a commission does not offer the public the transparency that demand this crisis. “

Mr. Del Duca has also stressed that this commission of inquiry does not offer ” no guarantee (…) that the public will see the result of his work “.

The minister of long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton has indicated that his government will refine some of the details of the commission, as “its mandate, its composition, its leaders, and the timing of the presentation of reports” over the next few months.

The independent commission on the system of long-term care in Ontario will begin in September.

The minister Fullerton will answer questions from the media at noon.

More details to come.

Le Soleil

