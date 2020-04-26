The Island-Green no longer wants to be in total containment
Photo: City of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
The Island-Green is 13 km long and comprises a total of 68 residents, including about a dozen from more than 70 years.
On order of Quebec, The Island Green is completely confined with the prohibition of back-and-forth for three weeks. The mayor of the town, on which there has been no case of COVID-19, says that this decision has been taken on the basis of” unsubstantiated allegations and unverified ” by the public health and request a relief of this measure, unique in Quebec.
The Island-Green is 13 km long and comprises a total of 68 residents, including about a dozen from more than 70 years. On the island, there are no grocery, no garage, no credit union and no village core. “All this is done outside of the island, there is no place where we can meet to become contaminated. It is one of the most safe of the province, ” explains Ms. Newbury in a telephone interview.
For feeding, the residents are to deliver their groceries by helicopter, the only means of transport to get off the island before the return ferry, which usually starts its activities on the 1st of may.
Louise Newbury understands that Quebec wants to protect the citizens of his island, but it sees confinement as a “punishment” and believes that public health has done to the ” micro-management “.
In an update sent to all of its citizens, it speaks of ” interference and defamation that is the subject of [the municipality] for several weeks.”
“We have been immersed in a history that is incredible and we are still shaken by the words of the director of public health [in the press conference of 8 April] and by the letter in which it informed of the implementation of the total containment of the municipality,” writes the mayor.
“From the arguments advanced, it seems obvious that the health of the public has formed an opinion on what is happening to the island on the basis of unverified allegations, or of the municipal authorities concerned or from the sûreté du Québec, and that this perception is biased, it has influenced a good portion of its guidelines for the territory of the island. “
Crossing by boat
The public health accused the municipality of having let go of people who do not reside on the island. In his press briefing of April 8, the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, claimed to have received photos showing that the people had crossed the river with their children in the night on makeshift boats and that it was therefore necessary to ensure a tighter control, for which reason he ordered a total containment of the island.
According to the mayor, one family crossed by boat to the island. And this family resides on the island since last fall. The crossing, she said, took place on 4 April, day, safely, and legally as the family had received the endorsement of the sûreté du Québec.
It seems that the crossing of this family was shot by someone who sent it to the authorities. “We have been informed that this photo and others had been sent to the Directorate-general of public health, and that they had created quite a stir since they suggested that it is by dozens of people arrived on the island to take refuge there,” says the mayor.
It believes that” one or more persons have misled the authorities by inventing this story of increased circulation, of night, between the island and the mainland “.
Prohibited for children
The Duty has talked to the mother of the family, who requested anonymity because she has been the target of many criticisms since this event. On social networks, several have accused her of being a bad mother who endangered the lives of his children during this crossing, then it is, according to the mayor, and this mother of a family, a common practice for the inhabitants of the island.
In mid-march, the lady, his spouse and their four children have taken the helicopter to get on the ground, in particular for medical appointments. It is not the output of the MRC. When the family wanted to go back on the island by helicopter, a few days later, she was informed that the transport of children on the island was now forbidden, except for reasons deemed essential, and upon the authorization of the public health, because the island was considered as a CHSLD. “My spouse and I, we had the right to go home, but not children. This is ridiculous, my children live with us on the island ! “
For three weeks, to her second residence on the land, the mother contacted public health authorities, asked for an exception, argues that no municipality in Quebec are not prohibited and the children and that she simply wanted to go home.
It is informed with the Sûreté du Québec to know if she could go by boat. She claims to have had the endorsement of the SQ. She has gone through on his own boat the Saturday, April 4, with the help of a neighbour, to 11 o’clock in the morning. On the island, the SQ was waiting at the dock and verified that everything was in order. She has returned to her home, where she had no intention of going out the time of the confinement.
What was his surprise to hear the news everyday that someone had taken photographs of the crossing and that the public health had been the island’s total containment ! “I felt bad for days. I didn’t want to put my fellow citizens in trouble or go to the news ! All I wanted was to go home with my family ! “
Ferry
In the letter sent to the municipality on April 7, last, public health also refers to ” the difficulties of transport that could arise from the need to offer people patients the best care possible. “
However, with the possible resumption of the activities of the ferry on the 1st of may, the mayor of the municipality calls for a reduction of the containment.
“We understand that we can’t keep two meters away in a helicopter, but with the ferry, everyone can remain in his car. And one can easily get an ambulance on the ferry to the need. “
She said that there were just 34 cases in the entire region of Bas-Saint-Laurent, of which the vast majority is cured. “The reasons given by the public health do more,” she says.
Asked about the checks which have been made by the public health before an order for a total containment of the island, the ministry of Health replied that it ” does not comment on cases in particular.”
The department repeats what he had already indicated during the closing of the island, is that” it has been brought to the attention of public health authorities in mid-march by other competent authorities as a non-resident of the green island wanted to go there, that increased the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 “.
“In addition, the means of transport illegal, such as personal watercraft were used to divert the rules in place, and does not make safe the crossing. “
The Green island is the only island in the Quebec have been implementing total containment, but the other inhabited islands also limit the back-and-forth on the territory.
On Anticosti island, any person who is not in the Minganie shall be in confinement for 14 days. With the beginning of the fishing season, boats arrive at the port, but the fishermen are prohibited to go out, even for grocery shopping. The mayor, John Pineault, regretted, however, that the Sûreté du Québec is not able to help control the arrival of citizens having second homes on the island that do not always respect the rules of containment.
In the îles de la Madeleine, the input measurements to the territory are controlled on the boats and in the aircraft. Only those authorized by the public health may enter the territory.
To The Isle-aux-Coudres, the mayor, Patrice Desgagné, claimed to have received no specific directive of the public authorities, but ensures that the back-and-forth is minimal.
Finally, The Isle-aux-Grues, travel is restricted to essential services, and access to the island is denied to those who have a summer residence. To know who has his main residence on the island, the sûreté du Québec relies on the address on the driving licence.
Dave Christmas, and Jessica Nadeau