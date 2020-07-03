The isolation required of travellers in Canada extended until 31 August
July 2, 2020 17: 40 pm
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The federal government extends until August 31, the obligation of any person crossing the canadian border to isolate for 14 days. A decision that aims to prevent new outbreaks of coronavirus.
Any traveller who arrives on canadian soil, by land, air or sea, must comply with the quarantine order, regardless of whether it has symptoms or not.
This decree which is based on the Law on the quarantine came into effect in march and would end on the stroke of midnight on the 1st of July. It has, however, been extended until 31 August.
People who defy this rule are liable to a sentence of six months imprisonment or a fine of $ 750,000. A sum which can be increased to a million dollars if the behavior voluntarily offender causes the death of, or the contamination of other people.