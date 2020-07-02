The isolation required on arrival in Canada is extended to August 31,
Any traveller who arrives on canadian soil, by land, air or sea, must comply with the quarantine order, regardless of whether it has symptoms or not.
The federal government extends until August 31, the obligation of any person crossing the canadian border to isolate for 14 days. A decision that aims to prevent new outbreaks of coronavirus.
This decree which is based on the Law on the quarantine came into effect in march and would end on the stroke of midnight on the 1st of July. It has, however, been extended until 31 August.
People who defy this rule are liable to a sentence of six months imprisonment or a fine of $ 750,000. A sum which can be increased to a million dollars if the behavior voluntarily offender causes the death of, or the contamination of other people.
The update of the decree also stipulates that all passengers must wear a mask when crossing the border and during its transportation to the place where he will isolate himself. A single exception is allowed for persons who circulate in a vehicle staff.
The isolation required does not apply to people who regularly move from one side to the other of the border for the transportation of goods or to provide essential services.