The Italian composer Ennio Morricone turns off at the age of 91
The Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died at the age of 91 years.
July 6, 2020 7h27
Updated at 9: 45 am
Ljubomir Milasin
Agence France-Presse
ROME — the Author of hundreds of film music and double oscar-winning, the famous Italian maestro Ennio Morricone, famous for the soundtracks of westerns, spaghetti, passed away on Monday at dawn in Rome.
The composer died at the age of 91 years in a clinic in the Italian capital, where he was hospitalized due to a fall which caused a fracture of the femur.
Morricone had created more than 500 tunes for the film, with melodies that are as legendary as the one in the film the good, the bad and the ugly (1966).
Ennio Morricone, “has died at dawn with the consolation of the faith”, shows a press release of the lawyer and a friend of the family, Giorgio Assumma.
“He remained fully lucid and of great dignity until the last moment,” adds the press release.
“Me, Ennio Morricone, I am died, I announced it to close friends and those a little more distant. There is only one reason that pushes me to greet like that, and have a private family funeral service: I don’t want to bother anyone”, he wrote in his obituary notice read by mr. Assumma in front of the clinic where the maestro was hospitalized, according to the agency AGI.
Tribute unanimous
The Spanish head of government Pedro Sanchez pointed out on Twitter that Ennio Morricone was the author of “more than 500 film scores, of which some, such as Cinema Paradiso, is considered authentic masterpieces”.
“We will remember forever, and with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the maestro Ennio Morricone. He made us dream, we had moved and thought provoking, writing notes unforgettable that will remain forever in the history of cinema and music,” responded on Twitter to the head of the Italian government Giuseppe Conte.
“Goodbye maestro and thank you for the emotions that you have available”, commented on Twitter Roberto Speranza, minister of Health.
The homage of the Italian political classes has been unanimous, from the left to the far right and a member of parliament immediately proposed to give his name to a street of Rome.
“Ennio Morricone the emperor of the music in the film, a harmonica, rhythms, melodies, instruments that are unexpected, the trills, the 3 notes that are easy to remember, the lavishness of its scores,” has responded on Twitter Gilles Jacob, former director of the Festival of cinema of Cannes.
“If sad of the disappearance of the immense Ennio Morricone. The little Toto in Cinema Paradiso , and all lovers of the composer are upset today,” commented for his part the French violinist Renaud Capuçon.
“There are people who have the ability to make the world a better place because they know how to create beauty,” commented for his part the Italian actress Monica Bellucci.
Concerts important
For the musician demanding, the concerts were also important to fully appreciate his compositions.
“Because in film, we may not listen attentively to the music, there are the dialogues, the sounds, the special effects, all this distracted the public. However, the music must be listened to and the concerts allow the audience to listen to my music, only my music,” he explained to the AFP in 2017 in the studio that he has set up in his vast apartment of the roman.
From the age of six years, Ennio Morricone, born November 10, 1928 in Rome, begins to compose. At ten years old, he enrolled at the courses of trumpet of the prestigious national Academy santa Cecilia in Rome.
He also studied composition, orchestration, organ and was introduced to serial music.
After starting the “serious” music, it starts in 1961 at the age of 33 to the cinema with Mission ultra-secrète Luciano Salce.
The celebrity arrives with a fistful of dollars (1964) Sergio Leone. His fruitful collaboration with the master of the spaghetti western brings him an international reputation.
But Morricone is not confined to the western. This Roman composed original soundtracks for period films such as 1900 or Vatel, comedies such as La cage aux folles and uses music of the committed films: Sacco and Vanzetti (Here’s to You sung by Joan Baez), The working class goes to paradise or Lhas battle of Algiers.