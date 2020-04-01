The jazz legend died from coronavirus
Wallace roney died at the age of 59 years.
Famous jazz musician Wallace roney died March 31 from complications caused by a coronavirus. Treated a 59-year-old musician at the medical center of St. Joseph in Paterson of the state of new Jersey. It is reported by CNN.
“I am sad to confirm that the famous trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace roney died due to complications COVID-19 this morning. His family tends to hold a memorial service in memory of Wallace and his musical contribution when the pandemic will pass. Please respect their privacy at this time”, – said the publicist Lydia Liebman on Facebook.
The news about the tragic event and condolences to published representatives of musician miles Davis on the official Twitter page.
“We are devastated that our brother trumpeter Wallace roney died today due to complications COVID-19. Wallace was global vital force in the jazz community” – said the publication.