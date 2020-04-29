The killer in Nova Scotia had purchased the vehicle from police last fall
The superintendent Darren Campbell stated that the shooter had collected other articles related to the police, including the shirt and pants with yellow stripes of the RCMP, real, that he wore during his run deadly.
28 April 2020 17: 14
The canadian Press
HALIFAX – The royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) reveals that the replica of a police vehicle driven by the shooter who murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia 10 days ago, had been acquired last fall.
The superintendent Darren Campbell said Tuesday in a press conference that Gabriel Wortman had then equipped the vehicle with a light bar and decals that made it almost identical to a real police car of the RCMP.
The investigators also discovered that the killer, a man of 51 years old, had a total of four police cars used, purchased at auction, ” said Mr. Campbell. But there is no indication that the police knew of the existence of this particular collection prior to the killing of the 18 and 19 April.
The superintendent of the federal police in Nova Scotia has also declared that the shooter had collected other articles related to the police, including the shirt and pants with yellow stripes of the RCMP, real, that he wore during his run deadly.