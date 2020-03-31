The king of Thailand isolated from the coronavirus in a German hotel with 20 mistresses
The king of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Frame X were isolated from the coronavirus Covid-19 in German the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl. Settled king at the hotel along with his harem of 20 mistresses. This was reported by the New York Post.
It is reported that 67-year-old king Maha Vajiralongkorn booked out the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The leader of Thailand brought their servants and a harem.
In addition, despite the General quarantine, the German authorities gave official permission to the king to enter the country and stay in Germany.
It is noted that in the homeland of the king this news was not to their liking. The Thai people protested and created a social media hashtag: “Why do we need a king?”. On Twitter under the hashtag published about 1.2 million posts in spite of the law, which stipulates 15 years in prison for insulting the monarchy.
Earlier, Prime Minister of Thailand prayut Chan-OCHA announced the introduction of a state of emergency in the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus Covid-19.