The largest tour operators of Ukraine ceased to return the money for the cancellation of tours – media
Instead, companies are trying to persuade tourists to rebook tours at a later date.
The largest tour operators in the country (Join UP!, PEGAS Touristik, Coral Travel and TEZ TOUR) reported that the quarantine of coronavirus recognized as a force majeure, during which they have the right not to return money for tours.
As an alternative, which will not lose the money spent, offer a rebooking of the tour. The money paid for the canceled tour company promise to credit to purchase any other tour from this tour operator.
Today, canceled all tours for the time of quarantine (with 17.03.2020 for 23.04.2020). But tourists wishing to return the money for the journey, which should take place after April 23, this also can not be done.
Two travel agent on condition of anonymity, told reporters that customers massively want to cancel tours in may-July. But nobody returns the money, and persuade tourists to postpone to a later date.
Technically, force majeure does not apply to dates outside of the official quarantine, but the travel company took the nuance of calculation of penalties. Tour operators changed the rules of calculation of the amount of money if you cancel the tour on the initiative of the tourist. The company may not return to the tourist an amount equal to actual expenditures (FPR).
Interviewees told journalists that the sum of FPR can be up to 100% of the tour price irrespective of the dates of your upcoming trip. That is, the money may not come back at all.
The agent explains that the main disadvantage for customers is that the calculation of FPR is carried out individually after the cancellation of the tour. Tourist cancelling a trip, do not know the size of possible compensation from the tour operator.
Most tour operators offer to transfer the trip to a later period, until 31 October 2020. Some to 31 December 2021.
While the State tourism development Agency supported tour operators.
“Due to the global spread of coronavirus infection State tourism development Agency recommends citizens of Ukraine to address to the tour operators with the request to rebook the trip, scheduled for the period of quarantine,” – said in the letter that the Agency sent to tourism companies.
Separately, the Agency recommends to stop the sale of new tours starting journeys earlier than April 23, 2020. And warns that the period of the ban may continue in accordance with the epidemiological situation in the world.
We will remind, according to the monitoring center at Kyiv city state administration, 37 thousand people of Kiev returned from abroad home after March 11.
See also:
- The symptoms of coronavirus – how to distinguish from the flu and colds
- Coronavirus card spread for today
- Coronavirus news in Ukraine and worldwide – online