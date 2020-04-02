The launch of the Russian module Nauka for ISS is to be held in 2021
The launch of the Russian module “Nauka” to the International space station is transferred from 2020 to 2021. About this in his Twitter account said the General Director of state Corporation “Rosatom” Dmitry Rogozin. Earlier he said that the launch of the laboratory module can be implemented in the end of this year or early next.
“Experts hope to finish the work in may. Hereinafter, electrical testing directly at the cosmodrome and start at the beginning of next year“, – wrote in the message the head of “Roskosmos”, adding a few photos of the multipurpose laboratory module, which will become part of the Russian segment of the ISS.
Recall the construction of the laboratory module “Nauka” was begun in 1995. Then he was seen as the terrestrial backup of the first module of ISS Zarya. In 2004 it was decided to abandon the creation of a new full compartment of the ISS Russian segment, refitting it into the flight module. It is noteworthy that his start, originally was planned for 2007, but this time failed to complete the construction of the module, after which it is deducing in space has been repeatedly postponed. In 2013, the Khrunichev Centre, which is the manufacturer, transferred to module rocket space Corporation “Energia” for further upgrade of internal equipment. In the process of testing the fuel system was discovered foreign particles. Because of this, the process of pumping the fuel could suffer the whole locomotor system of the ISS. As a result, the module was returned to the manufacturer for revision.