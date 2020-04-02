The launches of Russian rockets from Kourou stopped for six months
Became aware of the fact that the launches of Russian carrier rockets “Soyuz” from Kourou in French Guiana, which was postponed due to the pandemic coronavirus, can be renewed in September this year. It is reported RIA Novosti with reference to own source in the space industry.
Recall that in mid-March, the representative of the company Arianespace announced the suspension of preparations for launches of carrier rockets, including the Russian “Unions”, which should have been made from Kourou. This measure was forced due to the increasing threats related to the problem of the whole world pandemic coronavirus. In accordance with the previously approved schedule, April 14 from Kourou had to be running the rocket “Soyuz” with the satellite UAE Falcon Eye-2. In addition, in the second half of may was planned to bring into space, a French satellite CSO-2. Both start-up previously had to be postponed for a month due to technical problems identified in the booster “Frigate”.
“Subject to the reopening of the spaceport to the end of the year can be three launches of Soyuz rockets from Kourou, “- commented the situation the source of news. He also said that the launch of Falcon Eye-2 scheduled for September 15, while October 15 in the space may be sent to the satellite CSO-2. In addition, in mid-December of this year, a Soyuz rocket can be used for launch into outer space a pair of European Galileo navigation satellites.
Earlier it was reported that the spacecraft Galileo will be displayed in the space using Russian rockets “Soyuz” instead of a European Ariane 6, the start of which decided to move to the middle of next year.