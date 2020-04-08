The Laurentian delays its transformation plan
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
In the framework of its transformation plan, the Laurentian has put an end to services at the counter to convert its branch network towards advisory services.
The plan for the transformation of the Laurentian Bank, some effects are always expected, may take longer to implement because of the pandemic of COVID-19.
In his presentation to the shareholders in the framework of the annual meeting on Tuesday, president and ceo, François Desjardins, spoke of a delay which could be up to one year. “2020 must be the year during which we were going to finish of the major initiatives and focus on growth, a year where the bulk of the work would end, he argued. It is now reasonable to expect that the transformation initiatives are slowed or delayed for at least 6 to 12 months. “
Like other businesses, the financial institution had opted for a virtual format for its annual meeting in order to comply with the rules prohibiting gatherings. The event, which occurred mainly in English, however, was of short duration. Mr. Desjardins and the chairman of the board, Michael Mueller, have not made a presentation to the shareholders. Their speeches have just been published on the website of the bank.
Laurentian has not provided more details on the aspects of the transformation plan that will be affected. “An update will be made when the disclosure of our results for the second quarter (may 29),” replied a spokesperson, Hélène Soulard, in an e-mail.
In December, the Laurentian had already announced that it is delaying by one year, to 2022, the achievement of certain targets of its plan, justifying the delay in negotiations as a trade union that had been ” difficult and costly “.