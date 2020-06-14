The law on the secularity of the State contributes to systemic racism, say groups
Photo: Hubert Hayaud The Duty
Dozens of people attended a news item, placards and banners in hand for some, in front of the montreal offices of the prime minister François Legault.
A year after its adoption, the act 21 on the secularity of the State has directly contributed to the systemic racism that is rampant in Quebec, denounced in chorus groups, activists and citizens Sunday, drawing a parallel with the movement born after the death of George Floyd, who won the world.
Dozens of people attended the briefing, placards and banners by hand for some of them, gathered in front of the montreal offices of the prime minister, François Legault, avenue McGill-College to the city centre. The event was organized by the committee Not to law 21, which is formed of various groups including the Coalition for Inclusion Québec. This organisation, which brings together citizens and community groups opposed to the law 21, is currently carrying out a sling before the courts.
On 16 June 2019, the government Legault adopted under gag bill 21, which prohibits the wearing of religious signs at any new employee of the State in a position of authority, including teachers.
There is also included the obligation to give or to receive public services with their faces uncovered, for reasons of security or identification. The use of the provisions of the derogation provided for in the quebec and canadian charters of rights and freedoms will help to avoid legal challenges.
