The LCH cancels the playoffs and the tournament in the Memorial Cup
Photo: Andrew Vaughan, The canadian Press
The CHL announced the suspension of the regular season of the three circuits on the 12th of march, to combat the spread of the COVID-19.
The canadian hockey League has announced the cancellation of the playoffs in his three tours affiliated and tournament the Memorial Cup, because of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus.
This announcement comes six days after the League the Quebec major junior hockey announced the cancellation of the remainder of its regular season, on march 17. The League of Ontario, and the Western League had taken the same decision the next day.
The most recent updates and the guidelines issued by the health agencies of provincial and federal made unthinkable the presentation of the playoffs.
“With the evolution of the crisis in recent days, there was more potential scenarios in which the holding of the playoffs was realistic”, said the commissioner of the QMJHL, Gilles Courteau in a press release. It is a time excessively difficult for our company and this sad episode that goes well beyond the boundaries of hockey. This is why it is important to make responsible decisions.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I had to take in my career “, he added.
This is the first time in 102 years that we will not determine a champion at the level of major junior in Canada.
The tournament for the Memorial Cup was to take place from 22 to 31 may in Kelowna, British Columbia. The host city for the edition 2021 has not yet been chosen.
The QMJHL has stated that it would be different ads over the next few weeks in regards to the draft and the lottery.