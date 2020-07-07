The lead singer of Kasabian sentenced for hitting his girlfriend
Tom Meighan, the ex – lead singer of Kasabian on his arrival at the court of Leicester, who condemned the artist of 39 years old to 200 hours of work in the general interest, for an assault committed on April 9, during the confinement, on his girlfriend Vikki Ager.
7 July 2020 11: 34
LONDON — The lead singer of the rock group English Kasabian, Tom Meighan, was sentenced Tuesday to work in the general interest, for having violently assaulted his girlfriend, the day after his departure from the band for “personal reasons”.
A court in Leicester (central England) has condemned the artist of 39 years old to 200 hours of work in the general interest, for an assault committed on April 9, during the confinement, on his girlfriend Vikki Ager.
The singer had left the day before Kasabian, the group, explaining in a tweet that he wanted to take care of “personal problems” and “putting his life on the rails”.
Tom Meighan was accused of having “in a fit of rage, thrown through a piece of the victim”, which was then banged my head on the cage, the hamster, before you seize it by the throat, hit her in the head and threaten to hit her with a wooden paddle.
A child witness of the assault was then called “alarmed” the emergency services to say that a “domestic incidence took place”. Denying the facts first, Mr. Meighan had finally admitted the assault, which was filmed, and recognize a drinking problem.
He had pleaded guilty.
Even if the victim did not lodge a complaint, the judge found that the assault consisted of several “aggravating circumstances”. “The police had already been called before, and there is evidence of abusive conduct earlier”, he said, adding that”a child has been witness to this behavior and she had to be scared.”
Formed in 1997 by four childhood friends in Leicester, Kasabian have carved a place in the landscape of the English musical, filling stadiums and festivals with their rock flamboyant and uninhibited. The group, which is often presented as the successor to Oasis, has not, for the moment, announced that if he were to replace their singer.
With the departure of Tom Meighan, Kasabian does not count any more now that two founding members of the group, guitarist Serge Pizzorno and bassist Chris Edwards. The current drummer Ian Matthews had joined the group in 2004.