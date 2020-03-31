The leader of Rammstein is on the mend
A test for mers was negative, but till Lindeman is still in one of the Berlin hospitals.
The leader of the German band Rammstein’s till Lindeman (Till Lindemann) was in intensive care in a Berlin clinic. The test for the coronavirus, fortunately, were negative. As a musician feels now?
After one night in the intensive care unit Lindeman is still in the hospital, but he was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward. The feeling a musician has improved, he has gone on the amendment, according to the official website of Rammstein. Any other official information yet.
At the end of last week, the German newspaper-the tabloid Bild (followed by other publications) reported that the musician was taken to the intensive care unit of one of the Berlin clinics due to the effects of infection by coronavirus infection. As it turned out, this information was confirmed only partially: a test for coronavirus, showed negative results, but Lindeman really spent some time in intensive care. Rammstein fans breathed a sigh of relief.
Lindeman reassured fans in Instagram
Sunday, March 29, in Instagram profile till Lindemann there is a new post which, apparently, intended to reassure all those who were flooded musician wishes for a speedy recovery.
Post to this point has already gathered tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from fans. They all want Lindemann speedy recovery, “Thank the gods! Lindeman is a strong and beautiful man”, “was Not born yet the virus that’ll knock you out, Before you even to the angels to go! Yes you there and will not be allowed”. One of the fans wrote: “Lindeman’s in the near future will definitely be a new composition about the virus!”
What will happen to concerts? It is unknown
May 27 last year launched a large-scale world tour band Rammstein. In the concert project Rammstein Stadium Tour includes more than 70 stadium concerts in 22 countries. Last year at the group’s concerts have already visited a total of more than one million viewers. The next series of concerts as part of this tour was to start at the end of may this year. However, coronavirus, and now the illness of frontman can not give grandiose plans to fruition. Perhaps the tour will be postponed for a year by analogy with the transfer of the Olympics or the UEFA Cup.
While the band Rammstein any statements about the cancellation of these concerts did not. It all depends on how will develop the situation with the pandemic coronavirus and, of course, the condition of health is not only the frontman Lindemann, but also other members of the band.