The leader of the NDP refuses to apologize for having treated a member bloquiste racist
The leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh in Ottawa, Wednesday
June 18, 2020 11: 10 am
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – The leader of the Bloc québécois Yves-François Blanchet has no intention to pass the sponge as his opponent, new democrat Jagmeet Singh has not apologized.
However, the office of Mr. Singh said that there will be no apology for the insult launched at the mp bloquiste Alain Therrien on Wednesday. And it is estimated that the penalty imposed by the president of the Chamber, the expulsion of Mr. Singh, is complete.
“Mr. Singh did will excuse not. The president said that it was for the day yesterday. What we understand is that he has the right to the House today and it will be there”, wrote, in an e-mail, Mélanie Richer, a spokesperson for the office of the chief neo-democrat.
Mr. Singh has called “racist,” mp Alain Therrien, parliamentary leader bloquiste, because the Block was refused unanimously by the Chamber for the adoption of a motion that asserts that there is systemic racism in the RCMP.
Block explained that as he had to support an application to a neo-democratic to a study, in parliamentary committee, the systemic racism in the police, including the RCMP, the motion was premature.
According to Mr. Blanchet, since Wednesday afternoon, the social media in its training policy are assailed by accusations of racism.
“It is deplorable for all the elect and for all the people who work for the Bloc québécois. We all deal with racists at the same time, in a pile”, he reported, during a press briefing Thursday morning.
Mr. Blanchet claims that the president of the Chamber does not accept the return of Mr. Singh without any apology.
“If the president of the Chamber does not take severe measures, in the event that the leader of the NDP refuses to make a sincere apology, to the height and the duration of the charges yesterday, anyone in the Parliament will say that he can say anything and have a suspension of 24 hours”, he argued.
According to Mr. Blanchet, the same goes for “the moral authority of the presidency”.
The Bloc québécois has refused to say whether he contemplated the possibility of legal action, Mr Singh had repeated the insult out of the Room, Wednesday, at the end of the day, without the protection of parliamentary privilege.
“I have a huge discomfort with this story. I have tremendous discomfort with the idea that it stretches and it still persists (…) I would like it to end up”, replied Mr. Blanchet.
