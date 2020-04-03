The license of the british boxer Billy Joe Saunders was suspended
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
British boxer Billy Joe Saunders
The license of the british boxer Billy Joe Saunders has been suspended in the wake of his video published on the social networks in which he seemed to condone domestic violence during the outbreak of coronavirus.
The reigning WBO super-ways is filmed in the train to train and offering men advice on how to hit their female partners during the confinement.
The British Boxing Board of Control said it had investigated the comments of Saunders and decided to suspend his license under the regulations for misconduct. The federation added that a hearing is to be held at a time and place to be confirmed as soon as possible. “
Saunders, who is unbeaten in 29 fights, was on the point of accepting to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas before the start of the pandemic.
He apologized for his comments : “It was a mistake idiot, but I didn’t want to harm anyone and I would certainly not promoting domestic violence.
“There are people who die in the world due to the coronavirus and I was trying to only do lower the pressure, said Saunders. This is obviously not the case. My sense of humor is not appreciated by everyone. “
Saunders announced that he would make a donation of £ 25 000 (44 000 canadian dollars) to a charity against abuse domestic.