The Lights in the bubble toronto

No, the bubble of Toronto does not resemble the prison of Alcatraz, in spite of the many fences that have been erected in recent days. According to the members of the organization of the Montreal canadiens, the atmosphere is more akin to that of a hockey tournament.
After arriving in Toronto on Sunday, the Habs took possession of his quarters, an entire floor of the Royal York hotel, that he will share with other clubs of the circuit Bettman. Upon arrival, all members of the organization received small gifts, as well as photos of their loved ones to help them acclimate to their new reality.
“It is very safe, even on the side of the organization, meals and testing. It is organized well, but like anything else, it’s going to take a few days to get used to. It was also the case in Brossard. […] I would say that, for the moment, we meet the other teams also ; it looks similar to a hockey tournament, where all teams are accommodated in the same hotel, with the parents. We see a bit everywhere, but we know that these are the playoffs, and it is a question of being a proud organization and want to make it to the end, ” said the head coach of the Canadian Claude Julien in video conferencing.
“We’ve never experienced it. Usually, we find ourselves in other cities, other hotels. Here, we are all in the same place ; it is like a summer tournament. It is for sure that we’re going to have to work together [with other teams], and it is certain that a rivalry will develop. After a game or two in a series, anything can change, ” she said the attacker-Charles Hudon.
Hudon and his teammates have participated in a first training inside the bubble provided by the national League, Monday, at the Center of performance Ford located in the suburbs of Toronto. As expected, no member of the media was not allowed on the premises.
According to what has been reported in Canada, the first trio was always trained Tomas Tatar, Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher, while Max Domi is rotated — again — in a unit, supplemented by Jordan Weal and Dale Weise.
Defensively, Ben Chiarot has been paired with captain Shea Weber, while Jeff Petry was playing with Brett Kulak, and Xavier Ouellet with Victor Mete.
In addition, the club has still not made a decision on the identity of the guard who was going to support Carey Price. The CH has chosen to keep in the bubble the three guardians, substitutes, or Charlie Lindgren, Cayden Primeau and Michael McNiven.
“Today, we did the same thing as what you have seen in the last two weeks in Brossard “, was limited to say Julien, before clarifying that the team will reduce its workforce to twenty players on Wednesday, in the wake of the preparatory meeting against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Julien has also mentioned that one game against the Leafs would be a good test for his proteges, so they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a series of qualification in the best of five games.
“The Leafs look very similar to Penguins ; they have depth, a lot of talent in attack, and they have a style of play very fast. It is most possibly an ideal match for us to prepare to meet the Penguins “, he confided.
Julien took the opportunity to remind that the organization will continue its evaluation of the players, in order to align the best possible training to face Sidney Crosby and his band on Saturday.
“Tomorrow, we will be able to align two players more than usual — in my case, this will be an attacker and a defender. We will be able to analyze different things to prepare us for the Penguins. We want to see how the guys are going to transpose the things that we have taught for the past two weeks in the game [against the Leafs]. I do not expect perfection, all the teams will be a little rusty since they have not played for four months, but tomorrow this will be our biggest test so far, ” explained the principal.
A point of view that was shared by the attacker franco-ontarian Paul Byron. “I believe that we are all very excited for the match tomorrow. I was a bit skeptical at the start. How is it that this would work ? How is it that they will prepare for us get ?, there listed.
“It’s been a few weeks that we are in phase 3 of the protocol of recovery and, now that we are here, it is nice to be able to focus on the meeting tomorrow. We look forward to the challenge. “