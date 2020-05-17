The list: five films about isolation
Scene of <em>Gravity</em>
Share
May 17, 2020 4: 00
Share
The list: five films about isolation
The arts team
The Sun
1. Gravity (2013) Alfonso Cuarón
An accident in space, and here’s an astronaut (Sandra Bullock) adrift, without being able to join Houston… With Gravity, Alfonso Cuarón delivers a feature-length film very evocative about the triumph of the will in the face of adversity. For the master director, the instinct of survival is stronger than everything and it can sometimes lead to a real renaissance. A film placed under the sign of hope. Eric Moreault
2. Alone at sea (2013), J. C. Chandor
The insulation pushed to its extreme. A browser finds itself cut off from the world after a container was collided with his sailboat in the middle of the indian ocean. Who is he? Where does it come from? Where will it be? Nobody knows. In keeping with its theme, the film takes place in this single location, without dialogue. Robert Redford embodies this man alone with himself fighting against the despair. Eric Moreault
3. Wild (2014), Jean-Marc Vallée
There is Compostela in Europe, and the Pacific Crest Trail in the United States. And a young woman (Reese Witherspoon) works only for 1600 kilometres, away from his family. But with Jean-Marc Vallée to the realization, you will never get bored. This story is of a person who is trying to reinvent itself on the path of redemption. Sometimes, solitude is good. Eric Moreault
4. Alone in the world (2000), Robert Zemeckis
In terms of product placement, the carrier FedEx, and sports equipment Wilson have hit the jackpot with Only one in the world : the two companies are intrinsically linked to the plot of the film, which details the trials and tribulations of the sole survivor of a plane crash. Tom Hanks has been Oscar-nominated for his performance in castaway, left to itself for four years on a deserted island with only one companion — and questioner… — a ball of volleyball. Geneviève Bouchard
5. I am legend (2007, Francis Lawrence
Inspired by the novel of Richard Matheson, this story post-apocalyptic brings us into Manhattan, completely deserted, the population having been wiped out by a virus. The nature resumed its rights in the Big Apple, where a single man (Will Smith) survives, him who seems immune to the disease turning humans into zombies. Fortunately, he has his dog… Otherwise we would have probably had the right to a silent film. Geneviève Bouchard