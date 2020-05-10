The list: five songs here for mom
Celine Dion
May 10, 2020
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
1. The one who taught me everything, Céline Dion (2012)
Recorded in 2012 on the album Without waiting for, the One who taught me everything unfolds as a tribute by Celine Dion, her mother Thérèse, who left us this year. The piece signed by Nina Bouraoui and Jacques Veneruso shines the spotlight of sensible way of this period in a mother-child relationship when roles are transformed, when it is the turn of the second to ensure that on the first.
2. On the edge of the lake, The Three Agreements (2012)
Because a mom is first and always a woman (and that we sometimes tend to forget), The Three Agreements have imagined with the ballad On the edge of the lake a romance between a young man and the mother of his best friend. At the heart of the album I love your grandmother (while you’re at it, let’s add a generation gap!), Renée Martel sharing the mic with Simon Proulx (the time of this great duo unexpected.
3. Mom, Pierre Lapointe (2004)
“If this is to be 20 years old, I like better to be a child,” sings Pierre Lapointe in Mom, a sweet song and sad, expressing the fact that even as we age, it is still often to our mother that we turn to confide and seek solace in it when it goes wrong. Even if the evils of adults are often more complex to cure than those little ones…
4. My mother sang still, performers of various kinds (since 1980)
Of great singers like Fabienne Thibeault or Ginette Reno rocked this classic signed Luc Plamondon, François Cousineau, where it is a question of legacy and transmission. More recently, Marie-Pierre Arthur is recaptured in a beautiful way through the show – Stone for what some see as a lullaby.
5. Mom, 2Frères (2017)
When one leads a successful career under the name of 2Frères, it is perhaps worthwhile to give a tip of the hat to the music to the one who has given us life. This is what Erik and Sonny Caouette on their album The road in 2017. Simply titled Mom, the piece written by Steve Marino and Steve Lemay emphasizes the presence of light and the generosity of the mother of the brothers.