The list: five works for us to make travel
May 30, 2020
Updated on may 31, 2020 4h19
The arts team
The Sun
1. Drift (2004), Alexander Payne
A tumultuous journey, this is a than Miles, an author missed, and Jack, an actor out of date. There is a lot of sex and wine in this very funny comedy-drama, but it is mainly the breathtaking scenery of California (and its vines to loss of view) that make you dream. Eric Moreault
2. Time of the gypsies (1989), Emir Kusturica
Magnificent Film, and drama-powerful even if it is not in the set of postcards. The work is based, moreover, around a slum in Skopje, where lives in Perham with his grandmother adored, a turkey and an uncle colorful. The fate will lead him to Milan, Italy. The images leave a lasting memory… Éric Moreault
3. The beach (2000) Danny Boyle
A beach or secret paradise, a community of travelers who established and leads a life of leisure. It just seemed too good to be true. It was. We love the turquoise water and fine sand, but less so for the leader, tyrannical, neighbours, traffickers, murderers and shark attacks. Leonardo DiCaprio, Virginie Ledoyen and Guillaume Canet are starring in this adaptation by Danny Boyle’s novel by Alex Garland. Geneviève Bouchard
4. The auberge espagnole (2002), Cédric Klapisch
When a young Frenchman (Romain Duris) study one year in Barcelona, he lived the whole metaphor of Europe by living with an English, a Spanish, a Danish, a German and an Italian. A happy mess, of course, but also experience more friendly. The city itself, including the park Güell and its legendary mosaics — plays a prominent role in the film as we discover through the eyes of the visitor, who will leave to regret. Geneviève Bouchard
5. Eat, pray, love (2010), Ryan Murphy
Adapted from the memoirs of the American Elizabeth Gilbert (played by Julia Roberts) Eat, pray, love tells the story of a journey in three stages, during which it was able to regain balance after his divorce, in full existential crisis : feast in Italy (and to hell with the extra pounds), learn to slow down in India and find recklessness in Indonesia with a handsome traveller (Javier Bardem). Let’s say that there’s worse in life… Genevieve Bouchard