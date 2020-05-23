The list: for the end of ramadan, the five works on the muslim world
The biopic <em>Ali</em>, by Michael Mann
May 23, 2020 5: 00 am
1. Monsieur Ibrahim and the flowers of the Qur’an (2001), Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt
The writer Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt has somehow looped a loop by walking on stage to deliver a stage adaptation of one of his most famous novels (the Quebecers have had the opportunity to see it in 2016). Hymn to tolerance and openness, this is a story of friendship between a young jew and a grocer muslim had also been brought to the screen by François Dupeyron in 2003, with Omar Sharif in the title role. Geneviève Bouchard
2. Ali (2001), Michael Mann
Without a doubt, one of the most famous converted (with, perhaps, Cat Stevens alias Yussuf Islam), Cassius Marcellus Clay became muhammad Ali in the mid-60s. Will Smith has slipped into the shoes of the legendary boxer in the biopic about the journey anything but ordinary athlete. For his performance, he earned an Oscar nomination. Geneviève Bouchard
3. Persepolis (2000), Marjane Satrapi
Author and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi has struck a great blow with the publication in four volumes of the graphic novel Persepolis, which revisits in a sensitive and impactful way in his youth between the islamic revolution in Iran and the european colleges. Cited as an heiress Art Spiegelman (and his famous Maus), she has adapted her work to the cinema in an animated film nominated for an academy award. Geneviève Bouchard
4. Wadjda (2013), Haifaa Al-Mansour
Wadjda, 12 years and rebel, dreams of a bike green to make the race with his friend. The only way to get there? Win the contest of recitation of verses of the Koran from the school! This famous meteor obviously takes the value of symbol. It represents freedom, empowerment and a brighter future. A beautiful film, to be sensitive, the first directed by a woman in saudi Arabia. Another symbol… Éric Moreault
5. A separation (2011) Asghar Farhadi
Powerful film that has earned a plethora of awards to its director (and his actors), A separation is striving to demonstrate the rigidity of certain beliefs, but also the importance of the family, in its widest sense. It also gives the viewer a greater freedom of judgment in the opposition of the social classes in Iran. A classic. Eric Moreault