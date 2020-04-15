The list of NURSING homes and residences affected by the COVID-19
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
More than 140 centres long-term care (CHSLDS) and private residences for seniors (RPA) include the case of a COVID-19.
Pressed from all sides, the Québec government finally unveiled the list of institutions for the elderly affected by the pandemic of sars coronavirus on Tuesday night.
More than 140 centres long-term care (CHSLDS) and private residences for seniors (RPP) are to be found on the list, divided into three categories of colors — and gravity — based on the percentage of residents contaminated by the COVID-19 by institution.
In the category ” red “, we are 25 residences strongly affected, where between 72 % and 29 % of the beneficiaries were declared positive for the virus. In percentage, it is the residence Ferland in Danville, in Estrie, which is the most affected, with 23 patients, or 72 percent of its clients. It is, however, the CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée is located in Laval, which are the most cases of coronavirus to date, 120 (62 % of its beneficiaries).
In 16 other homes, that are classified as “orange” between 15 % to 23 % of the residents are infected by the virus. The rest of the institutions, classified as ” yellow “, include between 13 % and 1 % of beneficiaries reported positive COVID-19.
“On the 2600 homes [across the province of Quebec], 41) are most critical, where we need to follow the situation a little closer “, had indicated to the prime minister, François Legault, in his traditional press conference of 13 h on Tuesday.
Since the number of cases is changing every day, the list will be updated on a daily basis to keep people aware of the situation.