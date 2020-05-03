The list: the musicians hidden before the COVID-19
Slipknot
May 3, 2020
The list: the musicians hidden before the COVID-19
The arts team
The Sun
1. Slipknot
It began with a clown mask donned without any real reason for a repeat. A quarter of a century later, the cover faces are always an inherent part of the personality of Slipknot. The metallers have refined the art of the gore over time, but some show themselves to be faithful to their character. The clown percussionist Shawn Crahan remains. And keyboardist Craig Jones has not yet tired of the look, “head of sea urchin”. Geneviève Bouchard
2. Daft Punk
Players best of the french touch on the electro scene, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, aka Daft Punk, heal their image by concealing scrupulously their faces under helmets worthy of space travel. With the success of the planetary as One More Time or Get Lucky, the French duo has certainly managed to cross the borders. Geneviève Bouchard
3. deadmau5
Less jealous of his anonymity, that his fellow-members of Daft Punk, Joel Zimmerman, alias deadmau5, did not hesitate to publicly show its true face. The imposing and futuristic head mouse that he wears in the show has long been a part of the signature of the producer of electronic music in canada. This is a flamboyant tribute to the rodent’s death that inspired his artist name… Genevieve Bouchard
4. Buckethead
It has evolved during a time in Guns n’roses ; he can count Iggy Pop, Les Claypool and the actor Viggo Mortensen among its employees. Even with big stars, guitarist Brian “Buckethead” Carroll steals the show with his white mask for the Michael Myers of the franchise, Halloween and the barrel of Kentucky Fried Chicken, which he takes for a top hat. A musician respected… and a strange character is assumed. Geneviève Bouchard
5. Leikeli47
Leikeli47 has created a strong impression in the past year, the Quebec summer Festival. The rapper hidden Brooklyn had delivered an inspired performance with his hip-hop social character and that it promotes equality, but also the friendship. A creed which invites us to go beyond the stereotypes — hence the mask. A positive model of diversity which changes the traditional rap bling-bling to the texts of machismo and self-serving. Eric Moreault