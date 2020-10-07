ADVERTISEMENT

Some consider giant eels to be the most logical solution to the Loch Ness monster puzzle.

Ronald Mackenzie, director of a boat tour company on Loch Ness (Scotland, United Kingdom), says that the sonar of his boat registered an image that has put enthusiasts on notice of the famous monster that supposedly lives in those waters.

Mackenzie relates that last Wednesday he commanded his ship, with 12 passengers, and at the time he was traveling through the central part of the lake, the electroacoustic device detected something “large, at least 10 meters long” at about 170 meters deep. Sonar contact with the mysterious body lasted for 10 seconds as the ship passed.

“I've been on the lake since I was 16 and I've never seen anything like it. We have state-of-the-art sonar on the new boat. It doesn't lie. It captures what's out there,” says Mackenzie, 49, who believes the image that he caught could indicate the presence of a giant sea creature or perhaps the popular Nessie. “I think there is something in the lake that nobody knows what it is, whether it is a large eel, a sturgeon or a large fish of some kind, or even Nessie,” he adds.

“The most convincing proof”

Craig Wallace, a leading sonar expert, rates the image obtained by the apparatus as “100% genuine” and considers, based on his experience in marine robotic applications, that it could be a sturgeon or a school of fish. “However, it is a fascinating and interesting contact, and it certainly adds to the debate about Nessie,” he says in statements to the Daily Record newspaper.

On the other hand, Steve Feltham, considered the greatest expert on the Loch Ness monster, thinks that this find “is perhaps the most convincing proof of the existence of Nessie”. Feltham, recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records for establishing the longest watch in the area, has known Mackenzie for 30 years and does not believe it is a strategy to gain fame or advertise his business. Furthermore, he is a person who “shies away from fanciful theories” about the creature, says Feltham.

