The loss of sense of smell, a symptom of the coronavirus ? Uncertain
April 5, 2020 4: 00
DETECTOR RUMORS / Since last week, many see in the fact of losing her sense of smell is a harbinger of a coronavirus. The Detector of rumors distinguishes the true from the false.
The origin of the rumor
Friday 20 march, the presidents of the british association of oto-rhino-specialists (specialists in ear, nose, and throat) and of the british Society of rhinology, published a letter of 7 paragraphs warning their members that “the loss of sense of smell (or anosmia) may be” a marker of infection with the novel coronavirus. Two days later, the New York Times gave word to the signatories, and added one additional piece of information: a study conducted in South Korea, where a massive screening campaign for the coronavirus took place in the last two months, would have concluded that, out of 2,000 people tested positive (all with mild symptoms), 30% have observed a loss of their sense of smell. Several media outlets last week, have taken this information, adding in some cases the loss of taste.
The facts
The data are still very scarce. This is normal in the circumstances : about all kinds of aspects of the coronavirus, researchers from around the world have filed in the past two months hundreds of preliminary studies of the servers to pre-publication (that is to say, studies that have not yet been revised), in order to share their information as quickly as possible. Many are therefore based on observations, even partial or anecdotes. The american Association of oto-rhino-specialists has also issued an alert on the loss of sense of smell on its website on march 22, stressing that it was for the moment of “anecdotal evidence”.
But in this case, the origin of the rumor poses a problem: the 30% cited in the “study of south Korean” actually come from a doctor interviewed by the news agency in south korea. And it turns out now that, in an updated version of the survey which was attended by this doctor, the figure is more than 15%.
A higher figure has been cited in Germany by the director of the Institute of virology of the university hospital of Bonn, who, after having surveyed 100 patients infected with the coronavirus, said the journalist of the Frankfurter Allgemeine that two-thirds of them had “described a loss of sense of smell and taste which lasted for several days”.
A French doctor said on Europe 1 be convinced that the loss of sense of smell associated with the loss of taste is a symptom “quite specific to the sars coronavirus”. But the loss of sense of smell is not unusual in the case of a viral infection, what the letter british of 20 march states: “the viruses that give birth to the banal common cold are well known to cause loss of smell. There are also viral infections of the respiratory tract which are associated with the loss of sense of smell, without that the nose is blocked. And there are studies on animals have suggested in the past that some viruses could affect the olfactory nerve.
So, at what percentage does it become a symptom characteristic of the new coronavirus ? It is difficult to give a figure for the time being, because it is difficult to say what percentage of people have, in the past, suffered from a loss of sense of smell after other viral infections. A study from the University of Cincinnati progressed to 22% in 2001, more than 18% measured three years earlier in Connecticut.
Verdict
The question is still pending. Recall that, for the moment, the typical symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, fatigue and cough, but no runny or stuffy nose.