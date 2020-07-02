The group The Lost Fingers played at the Bay of Beauport on Wednesday night.
July 1, 2020
Updated July 2, 2020 at 0h47
The Lost Fingers at Musiparc: the festival of horns
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
“It is rare that I am glad to make me honk the horn the same!” was launched on Wednesday, the singer of the Lost Fingers, Rosalie Roberge, summarizing in a sentence the experience a bit strange, but nevertheless festive Musiparc, concept of shows in ciné mode-park, which was installed this summer in the Bay of Beauport.
Who would have thought six months ago to attend live concerts of their car? And the traditional call of “make some noise” will take on a whole new meaning to the sound of the horns? At least, it allows the audience to spare their vocal cords…
In this celebration of Canada — or the festival of the move, it is under —, thirty vehicles were parked in front of the stage erected at the Bay of Beauport to hear the sparkling bouquet of proofreading jazzées of Lost Fingers.
The spectators had arrived prepared, as in the good old days when there were still drive-ins in the capital : full bags of snacks or treats, blankets (superfluous in this evening sticky), the youngest is already in his pajamas, who will be able to fall asleep on the back seat while their parents enjoy the show.
Heads out of sunroofs and windows, fans sitting on the hood or even on the roof of the vehicle, to each person to decide how to live the experience. Those who wished to attend the service in the open air had brought a chair of floor. They have, however, lost in sound quality from the speakers of their car. The sound-mode ciné-parc really going on there. It is as well the opportunity to play the sound : more or less volume, or bass? To you of play.