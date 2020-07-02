The Lost Fingers at Musiparc: the festival of horns

| July 2, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

The Lost Fingers au Musiparc: la fête des klaxons

The Lost Fingers au Musiparc: la fête des klaxons

The group The Lost Fingers played at the Bay of Beauport on Wednesday night.

Share

July 1, 2020

Updated July 2, 2020 at 0h47

Share

The Lost Fingers at Musiparc: the festival of horns

The Lost Fingers au Musiparc: la fête des klaxons

The Lost Fingers au Musiparc: la fête des klaxons

Geneviève Bouchard

The Sun

“It is rare that I am glad to make me honk the horn the same!” was launched on Wednesday, the singer of the Lost Fingers, Rosalie Roberge, summarizing in a sentence the experience a bit strange, but nevertheless festive Musiparc, concept of shows in ciné mode-park, which was installed this summer in the Bay of Beauport.

Who would have thought six months ago to attend live concerts of their car? And the traditional call of “make some noise” will take on a whole new meaning to the sound of the horns? At least, it allows the audience to spare their vocal cords…

In this celebration of Canada — or the festival of the move, it is under —, thirty vehicles were parked in front of the stage erected at the Bay of Beauport to hear the sparkling bouquet of proofreading jazzées of Lost Fingers.

The spectators had arrived prepared, as in the good old days when there were still drive-ins in the capital : full bags of snacks or treats, blankets (superfluous in this evening sticky), the youngest is already in his pajamas, who will be able to fall asleep on the back seat while their parents enjoy the show.

Heads out of sunroofs and windows, fans sitting on the hood or even on the roof of the vehicle, to each person to decide how to live the experience. Those who wished to attend the service in the open air had brought a chair of floor. They have, however, lost in sound quality from the speakers of their car. The sound-mode ciné-parc really going on there. It is as well the opportunity to play the sound : more or less volume, or bass? To you of play.

The Lost Fingers au Musiparc: la fête des klaxons

The Lost Fingers

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Vote in flashing

There is no doubt that playing in front of the windshield is not ideal for artists, especially when the site is not very completed. This is a compromise dictated by the health crisis, there is a consensus. The Lost Fingers has not been slow to enter into the heart of the matter, but it took a few songs on Wednesday, before the quartet and the public do not find their wandering to go and decide on the label to follow in the concerts in pandemic. It honks or not? Because shouting or whistling through the window of the car, it is his time. Especially in this time of estrangement, difficult to meet the clamor of a cheering crowd.

After receiving the blessing of the singer Rosalie Roberge, rather, the “screaming” of the cars which were heard loudly throughout the show.

The quartet is completed by Byron Mikaloff, Alex Morissette, François Rioux flew over the festive repertoire of re-readings of the Lost Fingers : between Michael Jackson and Stromae, Deee-Lite and Plastic Bertrand, Soft Cell and Technotronic.

The new project VS unveiled this spring, which is between a successful pop or dance of the 90’s in a big size rock or grunge, will be given the opportunity to the Lost Fingers to solicit another component of automobile. Forget the good old method of voting “by applause”. In the time of a pandemic, the group has asked viewers to vote for their favourite songs using their turn signals. While the four pieces have already been unveiled, the quartet took the opportunity to share two unreleased : Missing Everything but the Girl and Outshined by Soundgarden. Nice idea. By the way, the first victory was won…

The band the Lost Fingers occurs again in the Musiparc of the Bay of Beauport on 2 July. France d’amour, Guylaine Tanguay, Marc Hervieux, Dominic and Martin, Laurence Jalbert, and Geneviève Jodoin, Cain, Kevin Parent, Roxane Bruneau, Matt Lang, Les Denis Drolet, Réal Béland and Bruno Pelletier, are expected to be on the same stage by 19 July.

It costs between elevation 74.50 and $ 84,75 $ per car or truck to attend the show.

The Lost Fingers au Musiparc: la fête des klaxons

The Sun, Patrice LarocheThe Lost Fingers au Musiparc: la fête des klaxons

The scene in top view at the beginning of the show.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *