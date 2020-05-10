The Lost Fingers : The battle of the hits
May 10, 2020
If you look at the now-defunct chain MusiquePlus in the 90s, you’ll undoubtedly remember the tv program ” The battle of the clips. The two songs in the arena, the viewers who vote via a good old line 1-900… Question of paying tribute to the repertoire of the time, The Lost Fingers are also engaged in musical duels with a new batch of replays jazzées titled VS. Are you more dance or rock? Grunge or pop? You be the judge… and you decide.
Hostilities (or the festivities…) have been launched a few days ago with the online release of the first battle of the hits : Even Flow – Pearl Jam vs. I Like to Move It Reel 2 Real. During the next six months, the other two songs will compete in this playful war, which is more akin to an exercise of the mediation of music… And a celebration of a directory that has rocked the adolescence of the majority of the members of the Lost Fingers.
“We grew up in the 90’s. These are the wonderful years of high school dances… What are the tunes that have formed the teens that we were before becoming young adults. It is still an important time. It was a connection,” explains Byron Mikaloff, guitarist and lead singer for the training is recognized for its positive experiences of covers of songs a bit shifted.
We mentioned earlier the “majority” of the members of the Lost Fingers. In the early twenties, the new singer of the training, Rosalie Roberge, has not experienced the wave of grunge, or danced in the basement family on the sound of the single tube of Snow or Haddaway.
“Soundgarden, she did not know pantoute these songs-there… But his father, yes! He tripe over there, it was practically my age. I think he was four years older than me. It’s a little scary with Rosalie!” laughs Byron Mikaloff, glad to see the chemistry that has developed in his group since the arrival of this new player.
“She brings a nice energy and good ideas, does it. It is fun to work with it. She made her studies at the Cégep Saint-Laurent in Montreal. It is a program still difficult that really pushes the students. She has a good background music and it brings a lot to the vocal arrangements.”
If one considers the contribution of musician and producer John Jorgenson, who has worked with Elton John, which became a valuable employee Lost Fingers in the last few years, is that it adds another dimension to the whole.
“It is in the sixties. And there was Rosalie who just turned 20 years old. It’s been many generations in the same band, “observes Mikaloff.
“The production is more intense on this album,” he adds. It is far from just occasions in gypsy jazz. One falls into a sound that mixes electro-swing and world music, jazz, rock… And it is more focused on the party, too. It moves a lot more than other albums of Lost Fingers.”
New
Since a decade, the Lost Fingers have seen as everyone in the music industry the gives change. The trend is for platforms listen continuously, it is often the simple that stand out more than the albums. From there the idea of changing the marketing strategy with the unveiling of their new songs to the room, two at a time, for several months.
“We know that people listen to quickly, note Byron Mikaloff. If you give the whole cake right away, this is not necessarily a good thing, because people no longer listen to albums anyway. Especially in our context, where it is two hits that have already proven successful around the world…”
The idea to vote the public between a proposal from the outset, most pop and rock is part of a playful spirit. “We wanted people to listen to the music and pose a action,
advance the musician. The action to buy a CD, it no longer exists. They do just click. There is a click that allows you to see the photos and enter in the concept. Of course, we aim for many people who have experienced the 90s. But even those who do not know will be able to vote anyway.”
For the moment, the grunge seemed to take precedence over the pop. The coming months will provide additional fields of battle music, and the project will be rolled out according to the response from the public. “It is a progression. I really see this as an evolving project”,
confirms Byron Mikaloff.
To see and hear on the site of the Lost Fingers.