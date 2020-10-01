The luxurious collection of bags that Queen Máxima has is her power, but that she uses with discretion
Apparently his favorite is the 2.55 model, but he has more models that he uses very little. Here are some of them.
Although we know that Queen Máxima is quite discreet, she is a fan of the Chanel brand. That is why she collects signature bags, although she uses them very discreetly.
Is that Máxima Zorreguieta is a great fan of the fashion industry, she is aware of the latest trends. We see her dressed as Valentino, Chanel, but also Zara.
Simple and sophisticated, she raises each of her outfits with expensive accessories. Among iconic Gucci and Celine models there is a timeless and iconic design repeated in various colors from one of the most important fashion houses in the sector, the Chanel 2.55 .
This bag was designed in 1955 , it consists of a piece with a 20-centimeter long double metal chain made of padded and lined leather, three gusseted pockets, two wider than the previous ones at the end and a smaller one inside designed exclusively for storing the lipstick, in addition to the double 'C' stamped on the lining.
It has it in all the colors , we leave them below!