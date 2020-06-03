The madness in the campgrounds
Without surprise, the campgrounds of the Ottawa, like everywhere in Quebec, have been attacked by many rvers, Monday, at the opening of their doors.
June 1, 2020 22: 45
The madness in the campgrounds
Benoit Sabourin
The Right
“Today is perhaps not the best day to talk to you. I have a line outside and we are two to control it all.” These words are those of Stephane Duguay, co-owner of the Camping L’ange-Gardien, located on the chemin Lamarche, when contacted by the journalist of the Right, on a Monday morning.
The latter, who began his 11th season at the helm of the business with his wife Sylvie Villeneuve, had bread on the board for this day of launch of camping season, to say the least unusual.
The site based in The Angel-Keeper, a few minutes from the sector Masson-Angers, Gatineau, has 98 locations, of which 45 are dedicated to a clientele of campers on a seasonal basis. The sun had just got up, yesterday, that the habitues of the place were already waiting to enter on-site to gain access to their land. “My seasonal had so much haste that it opens that they are here since 6 o’clock this morning. They arrive one after the other.”
Each person who crosses the Camping The Guardian Angel gets clear guidelines on the health measures to be adhered to in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19.
“What we explained to the campers as they arrive on the site, is that they cannot gather more than 10 people around their fire in the evening. This is the same rule of gathering that applies outside of the campsite. If a physical field does not allow for example to accommodate more than six people at a time, by respecting the two meters of distance, the people must comply. It is the challenge”, said Mr. Duguay.
“If someone decides to come camping with his tent this week, I’m going to accept it. Everything is ready and I’m going to unlock the doors. ”
Stéphane Duguay
The sanitary blocks, which include showers and bathrooms, will also remain closed on the campsite. The only clients that can have access to these facilities are those who camp in a tent or in a tent-trailer and which do not have access to a toilet or to water sources. Of the first campers in this category are expected to arrive the next weekend.
“If someone decides to come camping with his tent this week, I’m going to accept it. Everything is ready and I’m going to unlock the doors. But if I don’t have this type of client, it’s still barred for the moment because it’s not worth the trouble to clean the toilet blocks several times a day,” said Mr. Duguay.
More campers during the week
The Camping St-André-Avellin, in the Petite-Nation, sixty miles away, is home to approximately 90% of the “passengers” each year. There are so few seasonal workers who come to enjoy the large property, offering 195 locations in addition to offering units of “ready-to-camp”.
“The reservations on the side of the travellers, it is madness. A little before the minister Proulx announces the opening of camps, the last week, it has gone crazy. We expect a few travelers these next few days, but it will really start to go Friday,” said the co-owner of the place, Yvon Charbonneau on the Right, Monday.
The company launches usually his operations during the great end of the week of the national Day of the patriots, but that was two years ago that the opening must be shifted. In 2019, the spring floods were in question. “You start to be accustomed to start late,” quipped Mr. Charbonneau with a hint of black humour.
The businessman remains confident that this season 2020, even if it will be singular due to the sanitary measures to be followed and the context of the pandemic, will be profitable. Already, bookings are made at times less common than usual.
“Usually, it goes really the end of the week before June 24 and after that, it rolls for the rest of the summer, but this year, they are expected to have by then more people in a week than normal because a lot of people are not returned to work. The weekends are also going to be almost complete, which is not normal at this time of year,” said Mr. Charbonneau.
The campsite fits well in eastern ontario
The situation seems to be under control on private campgrounds in eastern ontario, while the latter are already accessible to the holiday makers seasonal workers since may 16, in the province.
In the case of camping Paradise, at le Bourget airport, the early days of the reopening took place without a hitch. The site welcomes up to now dozens of holiday-seasonal then a hundred of its sites are occupied. The manager of the campsite, Marie-France Aumont, says that at the present time, everything is running smoothly. “All that is public place remains closed; the pools, the parks. The people are very friendly. They are adults, they know what they are doing and what they need to be respected”.
“We all have the fear that if [the rules] are not met, the government changes its mind and closes the campsites again. This is not to the advantage of the person not to comply with the rules,” emphasizes Éric Bourbonnais, the owner of the camping Mapleview Clarence-Rockland.
At the beginning of its first phase of déconfinement, two weeks ago, the government of Doug Ford had allowed travelers and seasonal access to the campgrounds and private in the province. Vacationers daily however still have no access to the different sites, in order to reduce the likelihood that the virus spreads. “We have several campers who have decided to become seasonal for this year, in order to be able to take advantage of the land,” said Mr. Bourbonnais.
Ms. Aumont adds receive from the past few weeks several calls from holiday-makers daily for their part were eager to see grant access to the site. “I get [the calls], especially since Quebec has announced their next open to all the world. It is hoped that the decision will be made in Ontario soon too.”
Recall that the ontario government has also reintroduced on Monday the access to the backcountry camping in provincial parks and on Crown lands, thanks to the opening of access points, trails, and canoe routes.