The Maison Colombe-Veilleux to a nurse to be able to reopen
Share
June 4, 2020 18: 40
Updated at 23h29
Share
The Maison Colombe-Veilleux to a nurse to be able to reopen
Guillaume Trouble
The Daily
The Maison Colombe-Veilleux has had to close its doors at the beginning of the month of march, due to lack of nursing staff available. It would take at least an additional nurse to enable the hospice to open its doors again.
The 4 march last, the board had made its decision in order not to deplete the staff still available, and this, until the situation is straightened out. Three months later, the body still can not re-open its doors.
“Currently, it is still the same problem, the availability of labour level of care. (…) We would miss two nurses to fill the work schedule, but at least a nurse to be able to launch. It would be very fragile and without room for manoeuvre, ” said Peter Hébert, president of the board of directors.
“If it starts with numbers too reduced, it is no longer able to operate as soon as there is one missing. It is a wicked problem. “
The president doesn’t hide it, it has already been two years that efforts are being made to resolve the situation.
Recall that the institution had been forced to interrupt its services for substantially the same reasons for the first time in December 2018.
“We try to absorb it. We made calls. It’s been two years that we want to fill a team to be able to have a little more air, but it has a lot of difficulty. “
Among the initiatives, the organization has attempted to set up a bank of troubleshooting with the retired staff of the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS).
“It all happened at the same time as the COVID-19. These nurses did not necessarily soak in the environment in such circumstances. (…) The CIUSS also lack of staff, so he can’t really help us. ”
Recruitment campaigns on social networks expected to see the light of day soon.
Lack of attendants
This is in addition to the needs of staff in NURSING homes, who are not without worrying about the main person. For the moment, only the Maison Colombe-Veilleux is closed in the region, but the situation could well change.
“All the blitz to the CHSLD, for the workforce in our area, I fear it, because we also were of the orderlies and we don’t pay 26 $ per hour. I have been in contact with other houses in the area and this is not rose no more if the manpower is not there anymore, especially if we’re not able to compete with such conditions of employment. “
In addition to reflection studied up to now, Pierre Hébert believes that there would be a possible alternative.
“I wonder if it would not be for the government to take charge outright, the care component and the foundation would simply places. (…) I have questions and it brings me to this reflection-there. It is still more than 25 years I have been involved for the Maison Colombe-Veilleux. I don’t know how it will happen for the future, and we work hard. We don’t want to put the key under the door. “
Omnium Joan Pelchat
In addition, the Foundation of the Maison Colombe-Veilleux has had to cancel its annual fundraising event, which was to take place on the 15th of August next.
“It is our main business financing. Good year, bad year, it reported more than $ 60,000 to the foundation. (…) The second source of funding comes from donations in memoriam of the families in the funeral homes, ” explained the chairman of the board.
In fact, the Omnium Joan Pelchat will not proceed as planned this year due to circumstances related to the pandemic COVID-19, and this, even if the government has given the green light for the opening of the golf courses.
The uncertainty surrounding the raising and the particularly difficult period experienced by the companies and businesses of the region have convinced the directors of the Foundation to cancel the event in 2020, which hope to be back in 2021 to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the foundation.
“We have a cushion, but it will not be eternal. For this year, it does not put the fate of the House in danger. “