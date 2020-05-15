The majority of restaurant owners wish to re-open, even at reduced capacity
MONTREAL — The restaurateurs du Québec are eager to find their customers in the dining room, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by the Association Restore Quebec.
In fact, the vast majority of respondents (72 %) have expressed a desire to reopen, even if they have to reduce 50% of the actual capacity of their dining room.
Failing to do so, more than 60 % of operators believe that their establishment will not survive financially beyond six months.
Sixty-seven percent of restaurateurs have expressed great concern about their ability to pay the rent, their suppliers and their employees in the course of the next few weeks.
In total, 39 % believe that they will need a capacity of 75% in order for a reopening to be viable, while 22 % said that a capacity of 60% would be sufficient.
Once this threshold level of capacity identified for a minimum of profitability, they are only 29 % think that they would take the shot between six months and one year, 22 % between three and six months, and 14 % less than 3 months. In contrast, only 27% of restaurateurs say they are able to continue their activities at this pace, passed the milestone of one year.
Almost half of respondents or 48% have put in place a service delivery or takeout during the crisis, but these sales have generated more than 30 % of the usual income for 76% of the institutions remained open.
In order to cope with the current situation, the restaurateurs are, in the short or medium term, to make changes to their business model, either by developing or increasing the supply of food take-aways (56 %), developing or consolidating online orders (34 %) or a delivery service (31 %).
“[The managers of the restoration of Quebec] are very worried and are living a particularly difficult economic situation which will continue for several more months. In the circumstances, it is necessary that the catering companies may have the right to direct financial support of the governments,” said François Meunier, vice-president of public and governmental affairs at ARQ.
The restaurant owners are likely to have used one or more measures of assistance offered by the provincial and federal governments. The most popular has been the Account emergency for businesses (loan of $ 40,000), which has been requested by more than 80 % of the people surveyed, followed by the Delivery canadian emergency (PKU), in 46% of cases. Emergency Assistance Canada for rent commercial (AUCLC) had been used by nearly 15 per cent of the restorers at the time of the survey.
The survey was conducted by Internet, from 6 to 11 may 2020.