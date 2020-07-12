The man-hunt to find Martin Carpentier continues [PHOTOS]

The search for Martin Carpentier continues.

July 12, 2020 8h58

Updated at 14h35

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The search for Martin Carpentier continues all day Sunday. However, the Sûreté du Québec are asking citizens to stay home. “Their presence has affected our work, unfortunately,” says the sergente Ann Mathieu.

Saturday, the body of Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, but no trace of their father.

The trio was the subject of an AMBER alert since Thursday afternoon.

“There will be an autopsy that will be performed to confirm the exact cause of death, but there is also the scene surrounding the discovery of the bodies of the two young girls that is important to see if there are things that can explain the circumstances,” summed up the sergente Ann Mathieu in the late afternoon on Saturday.

The SQ is actively on the trail of Martin Carpentier, 44 years of age. Research last already for four days, all the different specialties are deployed. Saint-Apollinaire will still auto patrol, teams, equestrian, dog handlers and officers on the mountain BIKE. Several ranks and routes will be re-blocked to facilitate searches.

In the early afternoon Sunday, the manhunt was still in progress in a “sensitive area”, close ranks, Saint-Lazar and Bois-Joly. The research area is near the place where the bodies of two girls were found. Access to the ranks is much more guarded than the day before, the agents require including proof of address to all the passers-by.

Approximately 80 people were still deployed on Sunday in search of Martin Carpentier.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

The Sûreté du Québec says a combination of different working techniques in his research on the ground, with a helicopter and a drone in support. Approximately 80 people were still deployed on Sunday.

“People can continue to help us, but the best way is to check his property, and only that. The people must remain vigilant in their movements. We had a problematic situation [Saturday],” said the spokesperson for the SQ, Ann Mathieu.

A citizen had posted a video on Facebook, it is indicated that the suspect could be located in one specific place. A hundred people have rapidly invaded the wooded area, which has complicated the work of the police officers already present at this location.

“We do not say all that we have done because we have our ways of working in a context of criminal investigation. It is necessary to respect the work of the police. There are those on social networks who believe that one wants to hide things… If you do not see, it does not mean that it is not there,” insists the sergente Mathieu.

If a dog is sent to a sector, but that the ground has been trampled to many times, it will not be able to do his work, in particular.

In response to citizens ‘ criticism of his work on the social networks, the police force ensures that its agents have performed audits for each of the reports received.

“However, it has been impossible to meet with each of the people to inform them of the follow-up to their request”, was there written on Twitter.

Martin Carpentier, the father of the two girls left without a life Saturday is being sought by the police.

Amber Alert

Ann Mathieu recalls that the police and the citizens have the same objective : to find the father of the two girls who died in nebulous terms.

The investigation to shed light on the events also continues.

Research last already for four days, all the different specialties are deployed., which of the agents in mountain BIKING.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

Two angels

This story of the disappearance quickly turned into a drama. The tragedy has affected the entire Quebec. Messages of sympathy pouring in since the announcement of the death of Romy, 6, and Norah, aged 11.

It is for this reason that a number of people from neighbouring regions came on-site research on Saturday, all wanted to jam Martin Carpentier.

A page on Facebook “In loving memory of Norah and Romy” has been created. She has collected more than 900 likes in a few hours. The objective of the page is to gather all the words of sympathy and then to offer them to the family of the two girls.

Romy and Norah Carpentier

Amber Alert

“National tragedy”

Saturday, before the police confirm the state in which were children, the prime minister François Legault said a national tragedy.

“Like all Quebecois, I am shocked, without words. To lose two children, what is most dear in life, this is incomprehensible”, he wrote on Twitter.

In the evening, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has also sent his condolences to the relatives.

“I’m upset by this news. As a parent, this tragedy is incomprehensible. I have the c?heart broken for the family and friends of Norah and Romy. I offer you my most sincere condolences. All Canadians will think of you tonight.”

The mayor of Saint-Apollinaire Bernard Ouellet, reported on the sad news. The tragedy has touched the entire province and, according to him.

“All of them have the tear in the eye. This is not easy for anyone”, he said during a brief interview on Saturday.

Le Soleil

