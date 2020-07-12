The man-hunt to find Martin Carpentier continues [PHOTOS]
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The search for Martin Carpentier continues all day Sunday. However, the Sûreté du Québec are asking citizens to stay home. “Their presence has affected our work, unfortunately,” says the sergente Ann Mathieu.
Saturday, the body of Romy and Norah Carpentier were found dead in a wooded area of Saint-Apollinaire, but no trace of their father.
The trio was the subject of an AMBER alert since Thursday afternoon.
“There will be an autopsy that will be performed to confirm the exact cause of death, but there is also the scene surrounding the discovery of the bodies of the two young girls that is important to see if there are things that can explain the circumstances,” summed up the sergente Ann Mathieu in the late afternoon on Saturday.
READ ALSO : The two girls Levis found dead, Martin Carpentier always on the run
The SQ is actively on the trail of Martin Carpentier, 44 years of age. Research last already for four days, all the different specialties are deployed. Saint-Apollinaire will still auto patrol, teams, equestrian, dog handlers and officers on the mountain BIKE. Several ranks and routes will be re-blocked to facilitate searches.
In the early afternoon Sunday, the manhunt was still in progress in a “sensitive area”, close ranks, Saint-Lazar and Bois-Joly. The research area is near the place where the bodies of two girls were found. Access to the ranks is much more guarded than the day before, the agents require including proof of address to all the passers-by.