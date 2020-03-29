The man who seemed to gasman and cheated pensioners will be judged
In Kamenskoye will judge a man who is disguised as an employee of the gas service, took money from the elderly.
This was reported by press service of the Prosecutor of Dnipropetrovsk region.
Under the guise of replacement of the gas equipment, the man took money from the pensioners. From October to December 2019 citizen cheated 10 people and seized their money for a total amount of 5,000 hryvnia.
The Prosecutor’s office sent to court the indictment concerning citizen accused of repeated cheating (part 2 of article 190 of the MCC).
