The Manor and the Atrium becomes the eighth home of an outbreak in Quebec city
The establishment Chartwell street Francis-Byrne welcomes elderly autonomous and semi-autonomous, providing additional care as needed. The first residents have been infected following the visit of an employee of a placement agency in health care, confirms the residence.
May 1, 2020 16h48
Updated 17: 20
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The Manor and Course of the Atrium in Charlesbourg becomes the eighth home of an outbreak of the virus in the National Capital with the eight cases, the residents have been infected by an employee of a care agency.
Friday, the CIUSSS announced that it considered the seniors ‘ residence in Charlesbourg there was an early outbreak of cases of COVID-19. From the time the epidemiological investigation demonstrated that there was a link between the cases in a same place, the regional director of public health, Dr. François Desbiens, makes public the information.
“We process up to fifty tests in a preventive way and we are happy to confirm that the vast majority of our residents have received a negative result. Only two residents of more [than Thursday, for a total of eight], have received a screening test is positive. All of these people have no symptoms and are doing well. They are in the same section of the residence and are in isolation,” says the vice-chair, health and government relations Chartwell, Lucie Labbé.
The residence works in close collaboration with the CIUSSS of the National Capital.
“We are maintaining in force and strengthen our protocols for pandemic preparedness, including requiring the wearing of personal protective equipment by our employees. Our protocols include the isolation of residents in their apartment, the practices of disinfection and distancing physical, and all other measures required by the public health to limit the spread,” adds Lucie Labbé.
Balance sheet for the Capitale-Nationale
In addition, 32 new positive cases are added to the territory of the Capitale-Nationale region, to a total of 867 people who are infected. We can also note that three new deaths, which gives 51 people dead COVID-19 in the region since the beginning of the crisis.
Some 23 people are hospitalized, seven in intensive care. The CIUSSS recalls that over 400 people are considered cured of the COVID-19.
“I wish to reiterate the importance for all citizens, and particularly the health professionals who work with seniors to avoid any gathering with their friends, neighbors and families. It is necessary that the employees of the health, as well as the people who live under the same roof as them to be even more vigilant in the coming weeks with the déconfinement to come,” recalled Dr. Desbiens.
The deaths announced Friday occurred in the places of outbreak in the region. One of them was a patient of the Jeffery Hale Hospital, which now accounts for 30 deaths and 165 (+3) infected persons.
The other two people who died were residents of the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, the number of deaths now stands at 11. A total of 60 people (+6) are infected.
The CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes adds, as to him, 11 new positive cases, 11 users and five employees are now infected. On the side of the residence The Gardens of Evangeline, it was announced six new cases on Friday, up to 40 users, and 23 employees are infected.
On a more positive note, the situation remains unchanged compared to the previous day to the other homes they hatch, the CHSLD du Boisé and The Faubourg, as well as the Manoir de Courville.