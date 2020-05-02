The Manor and the Atrium becomes the eighth home of an outbreak in Quebec city

The establishment Chartwell street Francis-Byrne welcomes elderly autonomous and semi-autonomous, providing additional care as needed. The first residents have been infected following the visit of an employee of a placement agency in health care, confirms the residence.

May 1, 2020 16h48

Updated 17: 20

The Manor and the Atrium becomes the eighth home of an outbreak in Quebec city

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The Manor and Course of the Atrium in Charlesbourg becomes the eighth home of an outbreak of the virus in the National Capital with the eight cases, the residents have been infected by an employee of a care agency.

Friday, the CIUSSS announced that it considered the seniors ‘ residence in Charlesbourg there was an early outbreak of cases of COVID-19. From the time the epidemiological investigation demonstrated that there was a link between the cases in a same place, the regional director of public health, Dr. François Desbiens, makes public the information.

“We process up to fifty tests in a preventive way and we are happy to confirm that the vast majority of our residents have received a negative result. Only two residents of more [than Thursday, for a total of eight], have received a screening test is positive. All of these people have no symptoms and are doing well. They are in the same section of the residence and are in isolation,” says the vice-chair, health and government relations Chartwell, Lucie Labbé.

The residence works in close collaboration with the CIUSSS of the National Capital.

“We are maintaining in force and strengthen our protocols for pandemic preparedness, including requiring the wearing of personal protective equipment by our employees. Our protocols include the isolation of residents in their apartment, the practices of disinfection and distancing physical, and all other measures required by the public health to limit the spread,” adds Lucie Labbé.

Balance sheet for the Capitale-Nationale

In addition, 32 new positive cases are added to the territory of the Capitale-Nationale region, to a total of 867 people who are infected. We can also note that three new deaths, which gives 51 people dead COVID-19 in the region since the beginning of the crisis.

Some 23 people are hospitalized, seven in intensive care. The CIUSSS recalls that over 400 people are considered cured of the COVID-19.

“I wish to reiterate the importance for all citizens, and particularly the health professionals who work with seniors to avoid any gathering with their friends, neighbors and families. It is necessary that the employees of the health, as well as the people who live under the same roof as them to be even more vigilant in the coming weeks with the déconfinement to come,” recalled Dr. Desbiens.

The deaths announced Friday occurred in the places of outbreak in the region. One of them was a patient of the Jeffery Hale Hospital, which now accounts for 30 deaths and 165 (+3) infected persons.

The other two people who died were residents of the CHSLD Paul-Triquet, the number of deaths now stands at 11. A total of 60 people (+6) are infected.

The CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes adds, as to him, 11 new positive cases, 11 users and five employees are now infected. On the side of the residence The Gardens of Evangeline, it was announced six new cases on Friday, up to 40 users, and 23 employees are infected.

On a more positive note, the situation remains unchanged compared to the previous day to the other homes they hatch, the CHSLD du Boisé and The Faubourg, as well as the Manoir de Courville.

Balance sheet by sector, 1 may 2020

provided by the CIUSSS

Chaudière-Appalaches

On Friday, a total of 392 people were suffering from the COVID-19, on the territory of the Chaudière-Appalaches, seven of them were hospitalized to the intensive care unit. More than 260 people are being healed, and the region still has seven deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The assignment of the territorial divisions prioritizes, now in the municipal code rather than the zip code. This new method explains the variations observed in the last few days,” notes the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches.

No new cases are recorded at the Manor Liverpool, residence for seniors, where an outbreak of the virus has been declared a few weeks ago. There were 29 cases among the residents as well as 14 cases among health care workers of the establishment.

An outbreak is considered ended 28 days after the onset of first symptoms or date of diagnosis is linked to the outbreak.

“In the case of the Manor house Liverpool, we had a small period of lull, but the last case diagnosed dates back to 23 April. Therefore, the potential date to declare the outbreak over, if there is no new case reported, is on the 21st of may,” says the CISSS of Chaudière-Appalaches.

Balance sheet by sector, 1 may 2020

provided by the CISSS

Le Soleil

