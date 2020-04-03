The many faces of JR
Photo By: Marc Azoulay – JR-ART.Net
“The Chronicles of New York City” by JR and Triangle STACK #2, LOT-EK, 2020, at Domino Park in Brooklyn
To the general public, it became well-known thanks to his film Faces, villages completed in 2017 with the celebrated filmmaker Agnès Varda. But his work extends far beyond what we can see in this wonderful feature. For the past twenty years, JR — artist name based on his first name, Jean-Rene — performs interventions in photographic incurred in the public space. It always attempts to start a dialogue between the populations, where his work is exhibited.
An essential retrospective of his work — the largest to date — was held these days at the Museum of Brooklyn. You will see how this artivist urban, for example, has created Face 2 Face, in 2006-2007, the work where both Palestinians and Israelis having the same employment were represented smiling or having fun to make funny faces. Placed either side of the border wall between Israel and Palestine, this installation photo was trying to create a bridge between the two communities. In the same exhibition, the visitor also noted the presence of the wall video The Gun Chronicles : A Story of America (2018) featuring the testimony of 245 people on the issue of firearms in the United States.
To continue your exploration of the work of JR, it will also make you on the banks of the East River and the Domino Park, in the neighborhood of Williamsburg. There you will see a huge mural, entitled The Chronicles of New York City, a work inspired by the work of Diego Rivera, a huge panel which puts the spotlight on 1000 inhabitants of this district of the Big Apple.
Chronicles
Of JR. At the Brooklyn Museum until may 3.