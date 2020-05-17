The march of progress : a false image of the evolution
Jordi Paps
School of biological sciences, University of Bristol
Cristina Guijarro-Clarke
Phd student in evolutionary biology, University of Essex
THE SCIENCE IN HIS WORDS / The evolution explains how all living beings, including humans, have emerged. It would be easy to assume that it is produced by adding more and more features to the organisms, increasing their complexity. Fish have developed legs and walked on the earth. Dinosaurs developed wings and started to fly. Other animals have developed a uterus and started to give birth to live pups.
However, this misconception of evolution is one of the most widespread and most frustrating. Many branches of the tree of life remained simple, such as bacteria, or have reduced their complexity, as those of the parasites. And they are doing very well.
In a recent study published in the journal Nature, Ecology and Evolution, we have compared the complete genomes of over 100 organisms (mainly animals) to examine how the animal kingdom has evolved at the genetic level. Our results show that the origins of major groups of animals, such as the one that includes humans, are not associated with the addition of new genes, but significant losses of genes.
Stephen Jay Gould, an evolutionary biologist, was one of the strongest opponents to the ” march of progress “, the idea that evolution always results in increased complexity. In his book The variety of life (Full House, 1996), Gould uses the model of the walk of the drunk. A drunk leaves a bar and staggers back and forth on the sidewalk, zigzag between the bar and the gutter. This is only a matter of time before the drunk will end up falling in the gutter and it stays there stuck.
This image represents a scale of complexity, the bar being the lowest level, and the gutter, the highest level. Life is born out of the bar, with the minimum of complexity possible. Sometimes, she stumbles towards the gutter (progressing to increase the complexity) and at other times to the bar (with reduced complexity).
None of these options is necessarily the best. According to the environment, it may be better for survival to keep it simple or to reduce complexity rather than to evolve by increasing complexity.
In some cases, groups of animals develop complex features that are inherent in the functioning of their body and can not lose these genes to simplify ; they are then stuck in the gutter. Thus, multicellular organisms are rarely granted back to become unicellular.
If we focus only on the organizations in the gutter, we have a perception biased view of the life that evolves in a straight line from simple to complex and mistakenly believe that the forms of life, the oldest are always simple, and in recent years are complex. The true path to complexity is crooked.
Peter Holland, University of Oxford, and I have studied the evolution of genetic complexity in the animal. Previously, we demonstrated that the addition of new genes was the key to the early evolution of the animal kingdom. We then wanted to know if this was the case for the subsequent evolution of the animals.
Study the tree of life
We can classify most animals into major evolutionary lineages, the branches of the tree of life which allow us to see how the animals of today have evolved from a series of common ancestors. In order to answer our question, we studied every lineage of animal whose genomic sequence is accessible to the public, as well as many lineages of non-animal in comparison.
One of the lines is the deuterostomes, which includes humans and other vertebrates, as well as sea stars and sea urchins. Another, the ecdysozoaires, includes arthropods (insects, lobsters, spiders, millipedes) and other animals to moult, such as nematodes. Vertebrates and insects are considered some of the animal the more complex. Finally, there is another lineage, the lophotrochozoaires, where animals such as molluscs (e.g., snails), or annelids (earthworms), as well as many others.
We examined the relationships of organizations of this selection on the tree of life and what genes they shared or did not share. If a gene was present in a branch of the ancient tree, but not in another, more recent, we figured out that it had been lost. If a gene that did not exist in the branches of old appeared in a recent, we have seen that there was a new gene.