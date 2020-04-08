The markets between hope and caution
Pau Barrena Agence France-Presse
The balance sheet of deaths per day is on the rise again in Spain on Tuesday. About our photo: a health worker dressed in a combination for providing care to patient in the department of the intensive care unit of the Hospital Vall d’hebron, in Barcelona, Monday.
Juliette Rabat – Agence France-Presse and
Juliette Michel, Agence France-Presse
respectively in New York and Paris
April 8, 2020
- Economy
Wanting to believe that the peak of the epidemic is approaching in Europe and the United States, the equity markets have kept their enthusiasm Tuesday in Asia and Europe. But a revival of caution by the end of the day was dampened by Wall Street.
As the major asian equity markets, the european indexes have finished strong increase in all above 2 %. On the other side of the Atlantic, however, Wall Street finished slightly lower after, however, having evolved in the green almost the entire session : the index feature, the Dow Jones, dropped by 0.1 per cent. The Nasdaq, in high coloring technology, has yielded a 0.3 % to 7.887,26 points, and the index expanded S & P 500 declined 0.2 %, to 2659,41 points.
The Toronto stock Exchange, for its part, ended Tuesday’s session higher, the composite index S & P / TSX has gained 21,44 points to finish the day with 13 614,14 points.
“Investors look at the events through the prism of the recovery plans and the prospect of being more likely to be closer to the end of the epidemic as at the beginning “, noted Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets. “Time will tell if they are right, but the ride will probably be bumpy “, he warns.
If the markets had regained a little hope as early as Monday, after the decrease during the weekend of the daily number of deaths in Italy and Spain, the recession seemed far away to be confirmed on Tuesday. The balance of daily life is on the rise again in Spain on Tuesday, as had been the case Monday in Italy and France.
Concern was also living in the Uk who recorded 786 additional deaths of people infected with coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record, bringing to over 6,000 the number of deaths in the country. The State of New York, the epicenter of the epidemic of coronavirus in the United States, for its part, registered a new record number of 731 deaths during the past 24 hours.
“It is too early to declare a turning point in the pandemic, and investors should continue to expect high volatility “, noted UBS in a note. While continuing to review the various data on the spread of the virus, investors “are going to have to check if the measures of stimulus announced by governments around the world these past few weeks to reach their objective, helping to avoid a sharp rise in unemployment and bankruptcies,” says the bank.
“The markets are likely to underestimate the duration of the containment measures, and in particular the time it will take to return to “normal” afterwards, ” also highlights Esty Dwek, head of market strategies, Natixis IM Solutions.
To try to ease the bill of the crisis on the economic plan, the States and central banks continued to fuel a flood of money. The government Trump has committed to further discussions with the officials of the Congress to provide $ 250 billion of additional liquidity to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and allow them to pay their employees during the crisis of the sars coronavirus. They would be additional to the $ 350 billion that are included in the gigantic plan to help the economy of 2200 billion, adopted at the end of march.