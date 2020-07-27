The mask is now mandatory in the public transport
The mask is now mandatory to get on a bus.
July 27, 2020 7.41 a.m.
The canadian Press
The probationary period is completed in the public transport : the Quebecers will henceforth have to wear a mandatory covers-face to use them.
The transport companies in the province will be able to deny access to all the refractory to the port of the cover face. However, some in the Montreal area, will continue to opt for an outreach strategy that has worked well in recent weeks.
Since 13 July, the cover face is mandatory in public transport, except for those who can’t wear them for health reasons.
In announcing the measure, the québec government had indicated that it would not impose a fine on the refractory. Those following will just the right to use the service.
He was also counting on the population to be responsible and respectful. According to the transport companies of the region of Montréal, the vast majority of users wear a cover face.
The port cover face is also mandatory in indoor public places since 18 July. The decision seems to have been well accepted by the majority of Quebecers, but if the opponents of the measure have held protests over the last two weekends, including one that took place Sunday in front of the national Assembly.