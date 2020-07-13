The mask mandatory in all enclosed public places as early as Saturday
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
As of Saturday, wearing a mask will be mandatory in all enclosed public places in Quebec.
The prime minister François Legault will announce the new directive in a press briefing Monday afternoon. From the beginning of the end of the week, it will require in Quebec to use a cover face when they enter public places closed.
This new directive coincides with the beginning of the construction holiday. Given the large number of planned trips between the regions of Quebec, the teams of the prime minister wish to avoid outbreaks, confirms a government source.
However, the port of the mask is always regarded as ” an additional measure “, which “does not replace the other measures,” such as social distancing, adds the same source.
The responsibility for ensuring the application of the port of the cover face will be the responsibility of the managers of the public places closed. They will be exposed to fines ranging from 1000 to 6000 $ in the case of non-compliance of the directive. These penalties are provided for in the Law on public health.
Last week, the City of Montreal announced its intention to make the mask mandatory in enclosed public places as of July 27. The decision of Quebec will therefore move ahead of this schedule.