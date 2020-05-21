The masks are problematic for some Canadians
Photo: Graham Hughes Archive The canadian Press
The cover faces are dangerous for the health of some Canadians and problematic for others.
The cover faces are dangerous for the health of some Canadians and problematic for others.
By recommending that people wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, the director-in-chief of the country’s health Theresa Tam has also advised not to judge those who can’t wear.
“Please be very aware of those who have different types of cognitive impairments, and intellectual, of those who are hard-of-hearing and others,” said Dr. Tam.
“Don’t assume that someone who does not wear a mask or something different has no real reason. “
Asthma and allergies
The president and chief executive officer of the Asthma in Canada, Vanessa Foran, has noted that the mere fact of wearing a mask could create a risk of asthma attack.
She added that if a mask impairs the ability to breathe in any way whatsoever, the association recommends that you do not wear one.
Ms. Foran suggests that the asthmatic to wear a mask in their house for 20 minutes to test their comfort level before venturing outdoors, and also going out in cool weather.
“Wearing masks means to breathe warm moist air, which can trigger symptoms of asthma,” she noted.
“We say that if they can’t wear masks, they must maintain a physical distance, and to practice good hand hygiene. “
Ms. Foran stated that people with severe allergies could also find it difficult to wear a mask at this time of the year.
Hypersensitivity
The representative of the family support Autism Canada, Dominica Payment, said that adults and children with the spectrum disorder of autism have difficulties from the point of view of the processing of sensory information, as well as hypersensitivity to tactile, olfactory and nervous system, and that wearing a mask could make it worse.
“This could pose serious problems, she said. Because their senses are so heightened, that it affects the whole. “
Ms. Payment has two children on the autism spectrum. One is worried about the masks, because it combines the teeth cleaning at the dentist, he doesn’t like.
“Unfortunately, this whole situation with the COVID and all those who wear masks can cause anxiety these children, because they associate this with less positive experience “, she explained.
Mrs. Payment said that ask children to put a mask on to their stuffed animal favorite, or choose the color and pattern of the fabric of their mask may prepare to wear one.
For their part, the deaf, cannot read lips, covered by an opaque mask, which muffles the sound also for the hearing impaired.
Clovis Bernard wrote in an article on the website of the canadian hard of hearing Association, earlier this month, that the situations are difficult to manage during this pandemic.
“The new reality is that it is recommended to wear a mask or covers the face (outside), in order to reduce the spread community of the coronavirus,” writes Mr. Bernard.
“Unfortunately, this also covers the faces on which we depend so much for understanding people. “
He noted that the hearing-impaired may be nervous at the idea of asking people to pull down their mask so that they can understand.
But, in his experience, most people are more than willing to drop their mask for a second, provided that it is safe to do so.
The company’s Rapid Response EPP, based in Alaska, has designed a facial masks with transparent screens for people with hearing impairments can see facial signals and movements of the lips.