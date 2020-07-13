The masks many in the metro Monday
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The mask became mandatory in the public transportation Monday, and the users seem to have heard the message. In Montreal, most of them were in the metro and the bus in the morning rush hour, was able to see The Duty.
The Papineau metro station, the talkers, discrete, and reminded the new obligation in relation to the cover face. Even if, at the approach to the turnstiles, no inspector or employee was not present to recall the instructions, the majority of users would be wearing a mask upon entering the station.
Same scenario at the station Beaubien, Berri-UQAM and Place-des-Arts. “This is important,” says Johane Michaud, cross to the metro Berri-UQAM. She and her husband have found, however, that in the bus they took from Sainte-Thérèse, the discipline of the users left something to be desired. “Half of the people in the bus were not wearing a mask. There are a lot of people who don’t understand what is the virus. “
Several passengers were travelling, however, face to face. “I don’t think it is necessary. It will not change anything that I’m wearing one or not, ” explained Dasheline. Later, Derek wasn’t mask. He was released immediately when The Duty has raised the issue with him. “I am in favor of the mask. I have one and I’ll put it, but it is difficult to drink coffee with a mask “, he argues, by showing the coffee he carried in the hand.
Since Monday morning, the port of the cover face is compulsory for transit users 12 years and older, across Quebec. They have, however, a grace period until 27 July. The transport companies are still waiting for the ministerial decree which should govern the application of the new rules. By then, several of them have decided to focus on the awareness of the users and on the distribution of covers-faces for those who would not. In the subway and buses on Monday, a message reminded them of the instructions to the travelers.
When he was announced as the cover face will be required in the public transport, the prime minister had stated that from 27 July, users without a mask may not have access to buses and the subway. It was also noted that no fine would be imposed on the offenders.
Last Friday, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has indicated that it did not require its drivers that they send off the passengers who would not carry a mask, or that would accrue in the course of the trip. She also said that she would not refuse access to those who would have the face uncovered. “It can be complex to apply a similar measure. This is why it will be important to see what is written in the decree “, was stressed by the chairman of the board of directors of the STM, Philippe Schnobb.
Over the next few days, the STM will proceed to the mass distribution of covers-faces between 15 h and 18 h in several stations of its network. Up to now, almost 300, 000 masks were distributed in the Greater Montreal, said the regional Authority of metropolitan transport (ARTM). A total of 1.5 million covers-faces-reusable, will be delivered to users by the end of the summer.
The prime minister François Legault should announce Monday afternoon that the cover face will be mandatory in all enclosed public places as of July 18 next.