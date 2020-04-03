The masks of the schools requisitioned
N95 masks are commonly used by the nursing staff to avoid catching illnesses that are spread by droplets, like the COVID-19.
Quebec turns to the education network to retrieve the protective equipment, including masks, necessary for the nursing staff in the health facilities. The appeal was launched in mid-march, has confirmed the ministry of Health and social Services (MSSS).
Gloves, surgical masks, gowns, face shields or swabs : any supply that can help to perform screening tests for the coronavirus or to protect the health care personnel caring for the sick is welcome.
“The response we’ve had is very good, almost all educational institutions with personal protection equipment has announced the stocks available,” said department the Duty, without being able to say what exact amount will be recovered. “The quantities that we find are less important in view of what is consumed currently in the network. However, all the quantities are important in this situation. “
The collection will be made “as soon as possible” by the health facilities located close to the educational institutions concerned.
On the side of the colleges, all those offering technical care have already offered their collaboration to the CIUSSS or GMF of their region, says the Federation of cegeps, a coalition of 48 public colleges. Without being able to indicate the amount collected, the federation states that 46 offer pre-technical program in nursing and thus have the material so sought after.
Most universities contacted by The Duty are explained to be in the process of collecting the available inventory to make the inventory. However, it was “too early” to know the amount of material in their possession.
The national Institute of scientific research (INRS) has for its part indicated that it has 50 600 pairs of gloves, 345 N95 masks, as well as reagents for the laboratory analyses. The whole should be recovered within a few days by the health authorities.
Bauer called in reinforcement
On Sunday, the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, and the minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, also have announced to have placed an order of 300 000 visors from Bauer, who specializes in hockey equipment, in order to avoid a shortage of protective equipment for health workers.
The facility in Blainville should start production next week and is anticipated to produce up to between 40 000 to 50 000 visitors per week.
With The canadian Press