The “material semi-living”…

SCIENCE DAILY / “We know that the coronavirus is transmitted by contact with hands infected with the face. But while the coronavirus is on the hands, is it able to move in any way ? Could it, for example, from the palm to the tip of the index ?”, asks Guy Drouin, Quebec.
A virus can “be moved” by the friction of the hand on a surface, by wind, by water that flowed on the skin, etc, but no, it absolutely can not move by itself for the simple reason that a virus is not really “alive” — at least not full.
There is one thing that all living things have in common, from the lowliest bacteria to the human species : a metabolism, that is to say, the ability to renew themselves from what they find in their environment. When we eat, for example, we digest food in order to transform them into a source of energy and “part of ourselves”, in order to manufacture the proteins and other molecules that we are made, to grow up when one is a child, to heal a wound, to maintain the body. The plants are the same when they transform water and CO2 into sugar during photosynthesis, and they are also the mineral salts which they derive from the soil at the same time as the water like “bricks” to build. And the same goes for the bacteria.
In short, all the living cells in the world are real factory of chemical transformation. The metabolism, this is it.
However, viruses are not cells. They come in various sizes (between 20 and 300 nanometers) and shapes (Ebola, for example, is filiform, then, that the virus of the COVID-19 is a kind of sphere covered with “spikes” on its surface). But they are not cells. A virus is basically a bit of genetic material surrounded by a capsule of proteins. And yet, never a lot : a lot of viruses have only a few different proteins, and the most complex that we know of have only between 100 and 200 so that the human body contains tens or even hundreds of thousands (we’re not sure yet). Some viruses, such as the COVID-19, moreover, also have an envelope of lipids, while others do not.
But none of metabolism. A virus, it does not feed, it does nothing, it does not spend energy. From this point of view, there is not much difference between a virus and a rock : the two are inert. Then it is strictly impossible that a virus moves by itself.
All what a virus can do (and even then, it’s not really him who does it but the cell that it infects), it is to enter a cell through the proteins on its surface, which act as “keys”, and then to place its genetic material into the nucleus, where the cell keeps its DNA. From this point on, the cellular machinery will be diverted to the benefit of the virus : the cell will begin to produce virus copies, which can then infect other cells.
From this point of view, it must be said, viruses are “alive” or “less inert” the pebbles, which are not able to infect cells. The fact of contain genetic material also makes them subject to natural selection, this approach still a little of the domain of the living. But all in all, they are in a kind of a grey area, as we can see in expressions more or less tortured that biologists employ to describe them, as “material semi-living”, “organizations at the margins of the living”, “non-living”, etc
