The mayor of Bergamo: “the Match between Atalanta and Valencia was the biological bomb”

The mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori shared the view that the match of 1/8 final of the Champions League between Atalanta and Valencia caused a massive spread of coronavirus in Italy and Spain.

— The match was the biological bomb. At that time we did not know what was going on. The first patient in Italy appeared 23 Feb. If the virus is already transmitted, the 40 thousand fans that were on the “San Siro”, had been infected. But nobody knew that the virus has already spread, said Gori.

Recall that the first infected with the coronavirus after this match was the journalist from Valencia, who was present at the game in Milan.

At the moment there are about 5 infected players, “Valencia”, and also the goalkeeper “Atlanta” Marco Sportiello passed test positive for the presence of virus.

Source:

Marca