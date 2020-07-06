The mayor of Chandler before the city Commission for a third time
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
The mayor of Chandler, Louisette Langlois, began Monday morning his appearance before the Commission Municipale du Québec (CMQ). The hearings are about 21 alleged infringements of the Code of ethics and professional conduct in the city, especially about its handling of two complaints of psychological harassment.
Ms. Langlois has appeared before the judicial division of the commission for allegations of misconduct vis-à-vis the quality of services to citizens, certain conflicts of interest and about the disclosure of confidential information.
The one who is at the head of the municipality since 2009 has reiterated his plea of not guilty before the administrative judge Sandra Boileau. Seven witnesses were called by the CMQ, while the defence had called eight, in addition to Mrs. Langlois.
Psychological harassment
Last December, a survey of the CMQ had concluded that Ms. Langlois would have contravened four times to the Code of ethics and conduct for elected officials to disclose the name of employees who have filed a complaint for psychological harassment with the Commission des normes, equity, health and safety at work (CNESST).
The mayor would have also missed the application of article 5 of the Code by intervening in agreements of mediation in connection with these complaints for harassment, without disclosing a personal interest. It would have imposed his veto on resolutions relating to those records. According to the survey of the CMQ, Louisette Langlois would also have refused the signing of the minutes of a meeting which focused on complaints of psychological harassment.
Finally, the Commission of municipal affairs alleged that the mayor of Chandler would have taken part, in October 2019, in discussions regarding the lifting of the professional secrecy of lawyers the municipality in the course of an investigation that concerned. It would also have prompted a citizen to file applications for access to information about bills of a lawyer. It would be a breach of article 3 of the Code of ethics of the council.
Already suspended twice
This is not the first time that Ms. Langlois is found in the Municipal Court of Quebec. In 2016, it had been suspend twice by the CMQ for breaches of the Code of conduct occurred in 2012 and 2014. She was then suspended from his position of mayor for the respective lengths of 45 and 30 days.
It was alleged then to Ms. Langlois, of having participated in the discussions about the removal of the director of urban planning of the city, Philippe Berger, without disclosing his personal interests. It had also requested the treasurer to add $ 135,000 in the budget estimates of 2014 of the municipality without having complied with the “line of authority within the City”.
The hearings are expected to continue until Friday noon.