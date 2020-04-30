The mayor of New York criticized for speaking to a gathering of orthodox jews

| April 30, 2020 | News | No Comments

Le maire de New York critiqué pour avoir dénoncé un rassemblement de juifs orthodoxes

Le maire de New York critiqué pour avoir dénoncé un rassemblement de juifs orthodoxes

Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened sanctions, “the jewish community” — high of 1.1 million members in New York, is one of the most important jewish communities in the world, and “all communities” that are contrary to the prohibitions of gathering.

29 April 2020, 16h33

Share

The mayor of New York criticized for speaking to a gathering of orthodox jews

AFP

Agence France-Presse

Share

NEW YORK — Controversy around a gathering of orthodox jews in full pandemic in New York city : the mayor reiterated on Wednesday that this kind of events would be severely sanctioned, and defended any discrimination after having denounced a protest “unacceptable” to the jewish community at the time of the sars coronavirus.

According to the democrat Bill de Blasio and the boss of the new york police Dermot Shea, they were “thousands” of orthodox jews to be in a hurry Tuesday on a large avenue in the neighborhood of Williamsburg to pay tribute to a famous rabbi who died of the coronavirus. These gatherings posthumous are part of the tradition of the hasidic community.

In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, Mr. de Blasio was highly critical of the event, even going on-site with police to ensure its dispersion.

“What happened is something absolutely unacceptable in Williamsburg this evening […] a large gathering is in full pandemic,” wrote the mayor.

Most importantly, it has threatened sanctions, “the jewish community” — high of 1.1 million members in New York, is one of the most important jewish communities in the world, and “all communities” that are contrary to the prohibitions of gathering.

“The time for warnings is past. I have asked the police to implement fines, or even engage with those who gather in big groups. This is to stop the disease and save lives,” he further tweeted.

This emphasis on “the jewish community”, on the background of the recent proliferation of anti-semitic acts in New York and in the United States, has earned him fierce criticism.

The Council of orthodox jewish public affairs (OJPAC) has notably argued that other violations of the rules of estrangement seemed they tolerated, citing the example of groups of New Yorkers that have followed Tuesday squadrons of the navy and the air force came to fly over the city in tribute to the caregivers.

“The time for warnings is past. I have asked the police to implement fines, or even engage with those who gather in big groups. ”


Bill de Blasio

“All New Yorkers should practice social distancing, which makes the action of the mayor so strange one day when she was not respected nowhere,” said the organization.

Politicians are also mounted to the niche, such as republican senator Ted Cruz.

“Mayor De Blasio would have-he sent a tweet identical, with the word jew has been replaced by another religious minority?” a-t-a launched it on Twitter. “The laws must be applied, without targeting a religion.”

When asked about these criticisms at a press conference, Mr. de Blasio has indicated will be expressed “with passion, emotion” because he was so shocked by this gathering.

He said he was “sorry” if he has been injured some and has stressed having a lot of”love” for the jewish community. But he added that he has “no regret at having pointed out the “danger” and warned that it would be “very severe” on this issue.

Asked about the claims of leaders of the community according to which the collection had been authorized by the police, Dermot Shea remained vague, but he was also warned that his men will not “tolerate” not large gatherings.

+

Le maire de New York critiqué pour avoir dénoncé un rassemblement de juifs orthodoxes

The mosque Mevlana in Berlin, Germany

AFP David Gannon

THE GERMAN COURT ALLOWS PLACES OF WORSHIP

BERLIN — the supreme authority of the German court authorized on Wednesday evening under the condition that the reopening of places of worship, despite the new coronavirus, thus calling into question the restrictions put in place by the authorities.

The federal constitutional Court had before it the case of a muslim association in the north of Germany, which challenged the prohibition of Friday prayer in a mosque in full ramadan by the local authorities of Lower Saxony.

The supreme judges have given him reason, and setting aside a decision of an administrative tribunal which had relied on the legislation in place prohibiting gatherings, including religious, because of the risk of contamination.

They also pointed out that their decision was law and applied “to the general ban on religious services in churches, mosques and synagogues”.

The Court deemed it “inconceivable” that the prohibitions in places of worship does not provide for “exceptions to this type of religious services”, as long as precautions are taken.

Above all, the judges have held that the total ban was a “serious intrusion into the freedom of religion,” guaranteed by the German Constitution, and especially during “the Friday prayers of the fasting month of Ramadan”.

The judges have argued that the muslim association, bringing together 1300 faithful, had made proposals aimed at limiting the risk of contamination.

It was planned to hold the Friday, not a single prayer in the mosque, but from several in the day, and the faithful had to wear protective masks and follow the great distances between them.

But this had not sufficed to the administrative court, which was concerned that these measures of precaution may not be met on the day of the Friday prayer. He was associated with the prayers to concerts or sporting events and was prohibited.

The sanction of the constitutional Court puts the pressure on the German authorities to soften quickly the restrictions related to the new coronavirus for places of worship.

The different religions complaining about it more and more and on Thursday, the chancellor Angela Merkel should meet with the presidents of the German regions, competent in matters of worship, to attempt to define a common line of action.

Already, some regions little affected by the pandemic, such as the Saxony, authorized religious gatherings, and other such as the Mecklenburg had planned to do it in may, with restrictions mainly on the distances between the faithful and the wearing of masks.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *