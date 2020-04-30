The mayor of New York criticized for speaking to a gathering of orthodox jews
Mayor Bill de Blasio has threatened sanctions, “the jewish community” — high of 1.1 million members in New York, is one of the most important jewish communities in the world, and “all communities” that are contrary to the prohibitions of gathering.
29 April 2020, 16h33

NEW YORK — Controversy around a gathering of orthodox jews in full pandemic in New York city : the mayor reiterated on Wednesday that this kind of events would be severely sanctioned, and defended any discrimination after having denounced a protest “unacceptable” to the jewish community at the time of the sars coronavirus.
According to the democrat Bill de Blasio and the boss of the new york police Dermot Shea, they were “thousands” of orthodox jews to be in a hurry Tuesday on a large avenue in the neighborhood of Williamsburg to pay tribute to a famous rabbi who died of the coronavirus. These gatherings posthumous are part of the tradition of the hasidic community.
In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, Mr. de Blasio was highly critical of the event, even going on-site with police to ensure its dispersion.
“What happened is something absolutely unacceptable in Williamsburg this evening […] a large gathering is in full pandemic,” wrote the mayor.
Most importantly, it has threatened sanctions, “the jewish community” — high of 1.1 million members in New York, is one of the most important jewish communities in the world, and “all communities” that are contrary to the prohibitions of gathering.
“The time for warnings is past. I have asked the police to implement fines, or even engage with those who gather in big groups. This is to stop the disease and save lives,” he further tweeted.
This emphasis on “the jewish community”, on the background of the recent proliferation of anti-semitic acts in New York and in the United States, has earned him fierce criticism.
The Council of orthodox jewish public affairs (OJPAC) has notably argued that other violations of the rules of estrangement seemed they tolerated, citing the example of groups of New Yorkers that have followed Tuesday squadrons of the navy and the air force came to fly over the city in tribute to the caregivers.
“All New Yorkers should practice social distancing, which makes the action of the mayor so strange one day when she was not respected nowhere,” said the organization.
Politicians are also mounted to the niche, such as republican senator Ted Cruz.
“Mayor De Blasio would have-he sent a tweet identical, with the word jew has been replaced by another religious minority?” a-t-a launched it on Twitter. “The laws must be applied, without targeting a religion.”
When asked about these criticisms at a press conference, Mr. de Blasio has indicated will be expressed “with passion, emotion” because he was so shocked by this gathering.
He said he was “sorry” if he has been injured some and has stressed having a lot of”love” for the jewish community. But he added that he has “no regret at having pointed out the “danger” and warned that it would be “very severe” on this issue.
Asked about the claims of leaders of the community according to which the collection had been authorized by the police, Dermot Shea remained vague, but he was also warned that his men will not “tolerate” not large gatherings.