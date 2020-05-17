The measures of distancing physics represent a challenge for the blind
“I was afraid for a good part of my life and I don’t want to be afraid,” says Nick D’ambrosio.
The measures of distancing physical put in place everywhere in canadian society must, in principle, serve as a shield against the COVID-19. However, Nick D’ambrosio does not feel protected.
Maintain a distance of two metres is a challenge for the man, 49-year-old, who has lost almost his entire vision, and which now flows with a white cane.
However, neither this accessory nor the vision that remained to him enough to allow him to keep a safe distance from other people, either in the pharmacy of the Montréal area where it meets the shelf for 22 years, during outings and for shopping essential.
In addition, Mr. D’ambrosio must sometimes seek the visual aid of other people — increasing the risk of exposure to the coronavirus — in order to meet other proactive measures, such as the installation of hand sanitizer dispensers for hands or marks on the floor to handle the crowds in public spaces.
Mr. D’ambrosio considers himself lucky to count on the support of colleagues and loved ones to help reduce the risk that he runs, but the new ones add a dimension of anxiety to the blind in the country.
Although the COVID-19 to do the damage, which are felt everywhere in society, more and more people insist on the impact of the virus on persons with disabilities around the world.
Recently, the secretary-general of the united Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called on governments to bring greater attention to the unique needs of their citizens with disabilities.
“People with disabilities are part of the people hardest hit by the COVID-19, said Mr. Guterres in a press release. They are faced with a lack of information in public health, significant barriers to put in practice the hygienic measures and the health facilities inaccessible. If they get the COVID-19, several of them are likely to develop severe health problems, which could cause death. “
The Canadians living with vision loss are among those feeling the most disproportionate from the virus and measures to protect the citizens, according to a recent survey commissioned by the canadian Council of the blind (ccb).
The online questionnaire, which was answered by over 500 people who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind, has identified many sources of concern affecting almost all aspects of daily life.
Nearly half of the respondents said that they did not feel safe when they leave their home since the beginning of the pandemic, in large part because of the difficulty to observe the protocols for social distancing or inability of healthy people to maintain a safe distance.
Other sources of concern include the accessibility of testing sites of the COVID-19, the ability to use the transit safely, and in a greater financial vulnerability and the negative effects increased social isolation on the mental health.
Louise Gillis, president of the CCA, says that some Canadians have been the target of scorn because they have, unwittingly, transgressed the public health measures that it is difficult to observe.
In the majority of cases, she says, the fears of the community are the consequences of systemic issues that already existed but which are now exacerbated by the COVID-19.
“We seem to be more vulnerable when something occurs,” she said.
The survey of the Council revealed that an awareness of the population and messages that are most effective coming from all levels of government are needed to limit the effects and impact of the COVID on the population struggling with a loss of vision.
Mr. D’ambrosio is okay, and he adds that the unique challenges that he and his peers must face will not be forever ignored.
“At this moment, we are in the early stages and things are changing on a daily basis. So, I don’t know if this is the new standard, I don’t know if it will last… but eventually our rights will be heard. “