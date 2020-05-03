The members of parliament of Québec would like to thank the population [VIDEO]

| May 3, 2020 | News | No Comments

The vice-premier of Québec, member of parliament for Louis-Hébert and responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Geneviève Guilbault.

May 2, 2020 13h57

Updated at 14h04

Judith Desmeules

The Sun

The members of the Québec region get together inside of a video to express their gratitude to the citizens of each district.

Portneuf up to Charlevoix, regardless of the political party, deputies of the National Capital have thanked the guardian angels, the workers of essential services, entrepreneurs, parents, children, or those who have given of their time within their community. You have to admire their patience, their work and their resiliency through this health crisis.

The video was posted Saturday on the social networks.

At the dawn of a déconfinement gradual, we are reminded, however, that it is necessary to continue to adhere to the instructions issued by the department of public safety.



Le Soleil

